Revolutionary Advancements Poised to Reshape EV Battery Market by 2030: Prismatic EV Batteries will Experience Transformational Growth by 2030

Global demand for electric vehicle (EV) batteries is surging, driven by the rapid growth of EVs and the increasingly stringent environmental regulations. In response, the industry is experiencing a transformative shift, with advancements in battery formats, chemistries, and structural designs. Cylindrical, prismatic, and pouch cells - each with unique advantages - compete for market leadership.
Innovations in lithium-ion technology, alongside emerging solid-state and alternative chemistries, are reshaping the landscape. As the drive for higher energy density, faster charging, and enhanced safety accelerates, the EV batteries industry is set for significant evolution.
Currently, prismatic cells lead the industry due to their high energy density, efficient packaging, and effective thermal management, making them a preferred choice among manufacturers. However, cylindrical and pouch formats are gaining traction in specific applications. China remains the dominant market and producer of EV batteries, with major manufacturers such as CATL, BYD, and CALB. Meanwhile, companies from South Korea, including Samsung SDI, LG Energy, and Panasonic, are also influential industry participants.
Investments in high energy density and safety-focused batteries are driving innovation, with expectations for the industry to adopt new chemistries, advanced battery pack designs, and alternative cathode and anode materials by 2030.
This study provides an in-depth analysis of battery formats and their evolution, along with their anticipated demand through 2030. It includes a detailed analysis of format preferences among key OEMs over the years and forecasts future trends. The study also covers regional battery installations in GWh over the past 4 years, leading suppliers' cell format offerings, and future expectations for the 3 cell formats.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the EV Batteries Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
Ecosystem
- Scope of Analysis
- Key Highlights (2023) and Future Predictions (2030)
- Conventional EV Battery Configuration
- Battery Cell Segmentation by Format
- Key Cell Formats Companies Offer
- OEMs and their Battery Suppliers
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
Future Trends
- Key Future Trends in the EV Batteries Market
- Solid-state and Sodium-ion Battery Developments
- Reducing Battery Prices
- Preferred Battery Chemistry by Cell Format
- Developments in Battery Pack Design
Format Segments
- EV Battery Installations
- Market Share: Key Cell Formats
- Key Suppliers' Market Share
- Different Cell Formats' Estimated Market Share
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Assessment Criteria for Cell Format Selection
- Structural Simplification and Development
- Cylindrical Cells: Outer Dimensions
- Prismatic Cells: Outer Dimensions
- Pouch Cells: Outer Dimensions
Key OEM Profiles
- Tesla
- Mercedes-Benz
- NIO
- Ford
- Audi
- Hyundai
- Toyota
- General Motors
- XPeng
- BMW
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Multiple Cell Format Strategy
- Multiple Cell Chemistry Strategy
- Setting Up Technology-agnostic Gigafactories
