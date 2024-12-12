Revolutionary Advancements Poised to Reshape EV Battery Market by 2030: Prismatic EV Batteries will Experience Transformational Growth by 2030

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Evolution of EV Batteries by Cell Type (Prismatic, Pouch, Cylindrical), Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global demand for electric vehicle (EV) batteries is surging, driven by the rapid growth of EVs and the increasingly stringent environmental regulations. In response, the industry is experiencing a transformative shift, with advancements in battery formats, chemistries, and structural designs. Cylindrical, prismatic, and pouch cells - each with unique advantages - compete for market leadership.

Innovations in lithium-ion technology, alongside emerging solid-state and alternative chemistries, are reshaping the landscape. As the drive for higher energy density, faster charging, and enhanced safety accelerates, the EV batteries industry is set for significant evolution.



Currently, prismatic cells lead the industry due to their high energy density, efficient packaging, and effective thermal management, making them a preferred choice among manufacturers. However, cylindrical and pouch formats are gaining traction in specific applications. China remains the dominant market and producer of EV batteries, with major manufacturers such as CATL, BYD, and CALB. Meanwhile, companies from South Korea, including Samsung SDI, LG Energy, and Panasonic, are also influential industry participants.



Investments in high energy density and safety-focused batteries are driving innovation, with expectations for the industry to adopt new chemistries, advanced battery pack designs, and alternative cathode and anode materials by 2030.



This study provides an in-depth analysis of battery formats and their evolution, along with their anticipated demand through 2030. It includes a detailed analysis of format preferences among key OEMs over the years and forecasts future trends. The study also covers regional battery installations in GWh over the past 4 years, leading suppliers' cell format offerings, and future expectations for the 3 cell formats.



Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the EV Batteries Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

Ecosystem

Scope of Analysis

Key Highlights (2023) and Future Predictions (2030)

Conventional EV Battery Configuration

Battery Cell Segmentation by Format

Key Cell Formats Companies Offer

OEMs and their Battery Suppliers

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Future Trends

Key Future Trends in the EV Batteries Market

Solid-state and Sodium-ion Battery Developments

Reducing Battery Prices

Preferred Battery Chemistry by Cell Format

Developments in Battery Pack Design

Format Segments

EV Battery Installations

Market Share: Key Cell Formats

Key Suppliers' Market Share

Different Cell Formats' Estimated Market Share

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Assessment Criteria for Cell Format Selection

Structural Simplification and Development

Cylindrical Cells: Outer Dimensions

Prismatic Cells: Outer Dimensions

Pouch Cells: Outer Dimensions

Key OEM Profiles

Tesla

Mercedes-Benz

NIO

Ford

Audi

Hyundai

Toyota

General Motors

XPeng

BMW

Growth Opportunity Universe

Multiple Cell Format Strategy

Multiple Cell Chemistry Strategy

Setting Up Technology-agnostic Gigafactories

