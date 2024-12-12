Availability of Annual General and Special Meeting Materials and Alternative Voting Procedures

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mega View Digital Entertainment Corp. (“Mega View” or the “Company”) (NEX: MVD.H) announces that the Company will be relying on CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 51-931 (the “Order”) for exemption from the requirements to send proxy-related materials (the “Meeting Materials”) for its upcoming annual general and special meeting being held on January 3, 2024 (the “Meeting”) due to the current delays and suspension of mail service in Canada due to the nationwide strike of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers that commenced on November 15, 2024 (the “Postal Strike”). The Company has satisfied all the conditions to rely, and is relying, on the exemption from the requirement to send proxy-related materials in the Order.

The Meeting Materials are accessible on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at https://docs.tsxtrust.com/2458. Shareholders of the Company are encouraged to access the Meeting Materials directly through the above-mentioned websites, or may contact the Company’s transfer agent, TSX Trust Company (“TSX Trust”) toll-free between the hours of 8:30 AM and 8:00 PM EST at 1-866-600-5869 or email at tsxtis@tmx.com to request copies of the Meeting Materials.

How Registered Shareholders Can Vote

Registered shareholders are shareholders who hold their shares directly in the Company, and not through a brokerage account or depository company. The Company is advised that registered shareholders may submit their votes by proxy by completing the form of proxy available on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile or on the Company’s website (both linked above) including inserting their control number, and sending the completed proxy to TSX Trust by email at tsxtis@tmx.com. Registered shareholders may request their control number from TSX Trust by emailing TSX Trust at tsxtis@tmx.com and providing their registered name, registration address, number of shares held, and nature of request. Registered Shareholders can also request their Control Number through the following link: https://www.tsxtrust.com/t/investor-hub/forms/control-number-for-voting-request. Registered shareholders who require assistance submitting their votes by proxy may contact TSX Trust at the contact information indicated above.

How Beneficial Shareholders Can Vote

Beneficial shareholders are shareholders who hold their investment through a brokerage house, depository company or other intermediary. Beneficial shareholders should contact their brokerage house or depository company or other intermediary and ask to obtain their voting control number and the steps of how to vote, which could include internet voting, completing a form of proxy and emailing it, directing your broker over the phone on how you wish to vote or some other method as described by your brokerage house or depository company. Beneficial shareholders that are non-objecting beneficial shareholders may also vote by obtain their control number by following the steps under the heading for “How Registered Shareholders Can Vote” and completed the steps described thereunder.

Financial Statements and MD&A

Copies of the Company’s annual financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as interim financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2024 (collectively, the “Financial Statements and MD&A”) have been filed and are available on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company will provide physical copies of the Meeting Materials, Financial Statements and MD&A to securityholders upon request by phone at +1 416 818 8680 or email at Philip.chong@knpgroup.ca. Following the conclusion of the Postal Strike, shareholders requesting Financial Statements and MD&A will be delivered those documents in the ordinary course.

