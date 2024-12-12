Repligen Announces Publication of the Company’s 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today announced the digital publication of its 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report and related reporting framework disclosures. Themed “Advancing Impacts”, this newly reformatted report streamlines the company’s progress in advancing our sustainability strategy across six key impact areas: Products & Packaging, Operations, Talent, Supply Chain, Communities and Partnerships & Pathways. Also included in the 2023 Sustainability Report are detailed disclosures aligned with four key reporting frameworks: the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and Task Force on Climate-Related Disclosures (TCFD).

Olivier Loeillot, President and Chief Executive Officer at Repligen said, “I am delighted with the progress we’ve made on key sustainability metrics and am pleased to share the positive impacts highlighted in this ambitious annual report. I look forward to continuing to support these important initiatives that reflect our commitment to responsible corporate citizenship.”

Dianne Heiler, Vice President of Sustainability and Global Head of Packaging Engineering at Repligen said, “I’m especially proud to have led the development of this reformatted report and to have submitted our commitment letter to SBTi to lower total GHG emissions in alignment with the latest climate science. This publication also serves as Repligen’s Corporation’s 2023 Communication on Progress in fulfillment of our annual commitment to the UNGC (United Nations Global Compact).”

Below are just a few of the 2023 Sustainability Report highlights across environmental, social and governance topics. Report data is through year end 2023 unless otherwise noted.

Advancing Impacts: Report Highlights

Expanded our transition to 100% renewable electricity from 9 to 13 of 18 manufacturing sites, representing 88% of our global consumption.

Increased the percentage of women in management, defined as Associate Director and above, from 27% in 2022 to 29% in 2023.

Reduced Scope 2 emissions by 68% from 2022 to 2023.

Achieved a 60% increase in productivity savings through the Repligen Performance System (RPS) compared to 2022.

Committed to net-zero emissions by 2050 with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).



About Repligen Corporation

Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that enable efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. We are “inspiring advances in bioprocessing” for the customers we serve; primarily biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Our focus areas are Filtration and Fluid Management, Chromatography, Process Analytics and Proteins. Our corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, and the majority of our manufacturing sites are in the U.S., with additional key sites in Estonia, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden. For more information, please visit www.repligen.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

