Cosmetics Packaging Market Report 2024 - Plastic is the Leading Material in the Cosmetics Packaging Market, with an Estimated Share of 64.5% in 2024

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cosmetics Packaging Market - Materials, Products and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



With growing environmental awareness, the market is shifting toward sustainable solutions, such as recyclable, refillable, and biodegradable materials, which cater to the increasing demand for eco-friendly beauty products. As the beauty industry continues to expand globally, driven by consumer demand for high-quality and diverse cosmetic products, the cosmetics packaging market remains a dynamic and evolving sector.

The Cosmetics Packaging market is estimated at US$47.3 billion in 2024, up from US$45.2 billion in 2023, and projected to post a CAGR of 4.6% between 2024 and 2030 to reach US$61.9 billion in 2030.



The global Cosmetics Packaging market is driven by several key growth trends which include rising consumer demand for beauty and personal care products, fueled by trends in wellness, self-care, and social media influence. Aesthetic appeal and packaging innovation are crucial, as consumers increasingly value unique, visually appealing packaging that enhances brand experience. The push for sustainability is also a major factor, with brands adopting eco-friendly packaging solutions like recyclable, refillable, and biodegradable materials to meet consumer expectations and regulatory demands.



Additionally, the growth of e-commerce has amplified the need for durable, protective packaging that can withstand shipping while maintaining product quality. Technological advancements in packaging materials and designs, alongside increasing disposable incomes and beauty standards worldwide, further drive growth, making packaging a core focus for brand differentiation and customer loyalty in the competitive cosmetic industry.





Cosmetics Packaging Regional Market Analysis



Asia-Pacific region holds the dominant position in the Cosmetics Packaging market, accounting for 44.3% in 2024, due to its large consumer base, growing middle-class population, and strong demand for beauty and personal care products. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India drive significant demand as rising disposable incomes and a growing focus on personal appearance fuel the cosmetics industry. Additionally, Asia Pacific is home to major beauty trends and innovations, particularly in skincare and makeup, with South Korea leading in advanced formulations and unique packaging designs. The booming e-commerce market in the region further accelerates demand for durable, attractive, and sustainable packaging that appeals to online consumers.



Asia-Pacific region is also projected to be the fastest-growing market, with a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2024-2030. This growth is driven by factors such as a rising disposable income, urbanization, and a strong demand for innovative and sustainable packaging solutions. The booming e-commerce market in the region further accelerates demand for durable, attractive, and sustainable packaging that appeals to online consumers.



Cosmetics Packaging Market Analysis by Product Type



Bottles is the leading Product type in the Cosmetics Packaging market, with an estimated share of 44.6% in 2024, driven by their versatility, durability, and suitability for a wide range of beauty and personal care products, including skincare, haircare, and fragrances. Bottles offer strong protection for liquid and semi-liquid formulations, ensuring product integrity and longevity, which is crucial for items with active ingredients. Their design flexibility allows for various shapes, sizes, and closure types, making them ideal for branding and enhancing shelf appeal. Additionally, bottles are convenient for dispensing and offer refillable and recyclable options, aligning with the growing consumer demand for sustainable packaging.



However, tubes segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the 2024-2030 forecast period due to convenience, portability, and ability to dispense precise amounts, making them ideal for products like creams, lotions, and gels. Their flexible design makes them ideal for creams, gels, and lotions, allowing for precise, mess-free dispensing and minimizing product waste. Tubes are also highly customizable in terms of size, color, and material, providing brands with ample opportunities for branding and consumer appeal.



Cosmetics Packaging Market Analysis by Application



The Skin Care segment led the market with a 48.5% share in 2024 because of the high and steady demand for skincare products worldwide, driven by a growing focus on health, wellness, and long-term beauty benefits. Consumers are increasingly investing in a range of skincare items, from moisturizers and serums to sunscreens and anti-aging products.

On the other hand, the Make Up segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2024-2030, due to rising consumer interest in cosmetics, driven by beauty trends, social media influence, and an increasing focus on personal aesthetics. Younger demographics are fueling demand for makeup products, leading brands to innovate with attractive, functional, and sustainable packaging. Additionally, the popularity of smaller, travel-friendly, and on-the-go packaging options, along with refillable and eco-conscious packaging, aligns with consumer demand for convenience and sustainability.



Cosmetics Packaging Market Analysis by Material



Plastic is the leading material in the Cosmetics Packaging market, with an estimated share of 64.5% in 2024, driven by its versatility, durability, and cost-effectiveness. Plastic offers flexibility in design, allowing for a wide range of shapes, colors, and finishes, which is essential for the visually driven cosmetics industry. It also provides strong protection against external elements, preserving product quality and extending shelf life, which is critical for cosmetics containing sensitive ingredients. Paper & Paperboard is expected to record the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the 2024-2030 forecast period due to increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging options among environmentally conscious consumers.



Unlike plastic, paper-based packaging is biodegradable, recyclable, and aligns with brands' goals to reduce environmental impact, making it particularly appealing in the beauty industry, where sustainability is becoming a major selling point. Additionally, advancements in printing and packaging technology have enhanced the quality, durability, and design flexibility of paper and paperboard, allowing brands to create premium, eye-catching packaging.



Cosmetics Packaging Market Report Scope



This global report on Cosmetics Packaging analyzes the market based on Product Type, Material & Application. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 317 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $47.3 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $61.9 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. INTRODUCTION

Cosmetics Packaging Product Type Tubes Bottles Dispensers Others

Cosmetics Packaging Applications Hair Care Skin Care Make Up Nail Care

Cosmetics Packaging Materials Plastic Paper & Paperboard Metal Glass Others



2. Key Market Trends



3. Key Global Players

Amcor

HCP Packaging Co.

Berry Global Group

DS Smith

Huhtamaki OYJ

Sonoco Products Company

AptarGroup

Albea

Silgan Holdings

Graham Packaging

Libo Cosmetics Company

Quadpack Industries

4. Key Business & Product Trends



5. Global Market Overview

Global Cosmetics Packaging Market Overview by Product Type

Global Cosmetics Packaging Market Overview by Application

Global Cosmetics Packaging Market Overview by Material

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Global Cosmetics Packaging Market Overview by Geographic Region

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY



PART D: ANNEXURE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lojrke

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment