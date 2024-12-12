Polyethylene Terephthalate Patent Landscape Report 2024, Examining 12,932 Patents with Profiles of Major Contributors to PET Innovation, such as Eastman Chemical, Hyosung, Toyobo, Toray and Carbios

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Patent Landscape Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) report provides a comprehensive patent landscape analysis, examining 12,932 patents in PET technology from 2005 to 2023. The report utilizes AI-powered analysis tools to draw data from international patent databases, combining quantitative and qualitative insights on technological advancements, market dynamics, and competitive positioning.

The report's structured sections - Landscape Overview, Market Analysis, Technology Analysis, and Key Player Insights - are designed to inform stakeholders in R&D, market strategy, and investment by highlighting trends, growth opportunities, and applications in PET for packaging, textiles, and automotive industries.

Report Scope:

Landscape Overview

The landscape overview provides a broad view of patent activity in PET, covering trends from 2005 to 2023. It highlights a steady increase in PET-related patents, with China and the U.S. leading in registrations, reflecting heightened interest in PET innovations globally.

This section examines patent ownership shifts, indicating competitive dynamics as established players and new entrants expand into PET technology. Through regional comparisons, the overview reveals key insights into patenting strategies across China, the U.S., and Europe, reflecting PET's growing importance in various applications.

Market Analysis Section

The market analysis explores the commercial side of PET technology, detailing market growth trends, application segments, and regional dynamics. Valued at approximately USD 37.25 billion in 2021 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 10% through 2030, the PET market is primarily driven by demand in the packaging sector.

This section highlights key players, including Indorama Ventures and Sibur, who are expanding production and recycling capabilities to meet rising demand, especially in Asia-Pacific. By integrating patent insights with market data, this section identifies alignment between innovation and commercial demand, revealing growth opportunities within PET applications.

Technology Analysis Section

The technology analysis examines leading technological domains within PET, focusing on innovations in recyclability, bio-based PET, and high-barrier multi-layer PET. It highlights advancements in lightweighting, thermal and mechanical properties, and bio-based solutions aimed at improving sustainability.

The report categorizes patents by high-activity technological groups, such as PET recycling and polyester compounds, underscoring where industry efforts are concentrated to enhance PET's suitability for various industrial applications, including packaging, textiles, and automotive uses.

Key Players Section

The Key Players section profiles major contributors to PET innovation, such as Eastman Chemical, Hyosung, Toyobo, Toray Industries, and Carbios. Each player is analyzed in terms of patent contributions, technology focus, and strategic moves. For example, Eastman Chemical's high-citation patents signify its leadership in sustainable PET solutions, while Carbios is highlighted for pioneering enzyme-based PET recycling.

The section also discusses collaborations among these companies, revealing how partnerships drive technological advances and competitive positioning within the PET sector.

The report is an essential resource for companies and policymakers, offering insights into patent trends, core technologies, and competitive dynamics in PET. It serves as a guide for R&D, strategic investment, and policy decisions, especially in areas of sustainability and technological innovation

