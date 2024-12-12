SAMSE Group and GXO join forces to optimize omnichannel logistics

Strategic collaboration to enhance product availability and speed up flows and customer deliveries

PARIS, France, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, has announced that it has signed a contract with SAMSE Group, the second-largest French distributor of building materials and tools. This partnership is part of the SAMSE Group's strategy to optimize its supply chain. GXO will manage the Group's omnichannel logistics, from product receiving to shipment.

A partnership to support SAMSE Group's ambitions

“We are delighted to provide our strategic services to SAMSE, which is outsourcing its logistics for the first time, complemented by our expertise in the DIY sector,” said Vincent Ricci, Managing Director, GXO in France. “This omnichannel site will enable the execution of retail, e-commerce and cross-dock logistics operations, optimized by an array of innovative solutions implemented by GXO.”

“This collaboration with GXO is part of our strategy to continuously improve customer satisfaction. Our ambition is to ensure optimum product availability at all our points of sale, and to offer delivery in less than 24 hours to all our “Entrepôt du Bricolage” stores for our online business. Maintaining close contact with changing consumer trends is one of our priorities,” said Laurent Géraudie, SAMSE Group’s Supply Chain Director. “Thanks to our partnership with GXO, which shares our values of innovation and excellence, we are strengthening our ability to satisfy all our customers and support our long-term growth.”

GXO will operate SAMSE's logistics activities from two buildings in La Boisse, near Lyon, totaling 56,000 square meters where over 22,000 SKUs will be handled by about 100 team members.

A first site will manage cross-dock flows for all SAMSE Group’s stores – Building Materials and DIY,

The second site will focus on e-commerce flows for their DIY store – L’Entrepôt du Bricolage.

Innovation at the core of operations

GXO will implement several innovations on site to increase productivity and flexibility, such as palm scanners and E-beacon technology to secure loading operations. An automated guard post with automatic scanning of pre-registered trucks' license plates will also be installed to smooth transport flows.

This partnership marks a key step in the SAMSE Group's logistics transformation, drawing on GXO's expertise. This high-performance logistics model will support the SAMSE Group's growth, and testifies to its commitment to its customers, employees and network of partners.

This alliance underscores the complementary nature of a major player in distribution and a leader in contract logistics. Collaboration and innovation provide an effective response to current and future supply chain challenges.

A propos du Groupe SAMSE

Founded in 1920 by Vicat (a renowned cement manufacturer) and based in Grenoble, France, Samse has evolved with agility to become today the SAMSE Group, France's second-largest distributor of building materials and tools for the construction and housing industries. Comprising 27 retail banners, it employs 7,400 people, operates 400 points of sale in 67 French departments, and achieved sales of 1.9 billion euros in 2023.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is capitalizing on the rapid growth of ecommerce and automation. GXO is committed to providing a world-class, diverse workplace for more than 130,000 team members in more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions. GXO is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

