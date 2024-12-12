Canada Post Strike hampers generosity as more Canadians reported intentions to donate

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent public poll conducted by Imagine Canada, the umbrella organization for the charitable and nonprofit sector, shows that 65% of Canadians planned to donate this holiday season - up from 49% in 2023. While this generosity boost is good news for charities and those who rely on their services, the ongoing Canada Post strike is hampering the ability of charities to receive donations.

“Many Canadians donate in the last eight weeks of the year with an estimated 40% of all donations coming in during the Holiday season,” says Bruce MacDonald, President & CEO of Imagine Canada. “A large proportion of donors still donate by mail, and these donations are not being delivered during the labour dispute. The postal strike also means that many organizations were not able to send donation appeals via direct mail this year. There’s no doubt that the strike has a significant impact on donations, with organizations already reporting significant losses.”

Not only were more Canadians planning to donate, but they were also planning on giving more. The average amount of intended charity giving this season is $118 – up from $100 in 2023. In a year of financial challenges for many, this increase highlights the generosity of Canadians.

“This surge of generosity is heartwarming”, says MacDonald. “We encourage Canadians to ensure that the money they were planning to donate this year reaches organizations. Donating online, by phone, or in person are the best ways to give right now. People can also call organizations to ask them how they can support during the strike. We know Canadians are generous and caring, and will do their part to support charities this holiday season. But we also expect the federal government to take action.”

To mitigate delays caused by the postal disruption, Imagine Canada calls on the Federal government to extend the deadline for eligible charitable donations into the new year, so that donors can receive tax receipts for the 2024 fiscal year even if donations are received and processed in early 2025. While such an extension will not recover all of the lost fundraising opportunities caused by the strike, it will help many charities, particularly those less able to adapt digitally, at this critical time of year.

