Mobivity's Connected Rewards Gains Significant Momentum with Convenience Store Retailers in Q4, Expanding National Reach

PHOENIX, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON), a developer of innovative technology that harnesses the widespread appeal of mobile games to transform retail and brand offers into powerful vehicles of customer engagement, today announced a surge in adoption of its Connected Rewards technology among convenience chains during the fourth quarter of 2024. The rapid expansion underscores the positive results that drive increasing demand and sustained momentum for performance-driven customer engagement solutions across the convenience and fuel retail sectors.

In just the past 45 days, Mobivity has seen a 60% increase in the number of convenience store retailers leveraging Connected Rewards to engage their customers. As of 2024, over 25,000 Convenience and Fuel locations nationwide participated in Connected Rewards. The platform is already a key driver of engagement for two of the top three U.S. oil and gas companies, where its proven success has established it as a cornerstone of its customer engagement strategies.

"Convenience stores are leading the way in embracing the Connected Rewards platform, recognizing its unique ability to convert mobile gameplay into sustained in-store activity," said Kim Carlson, COO / CRO, Mobivity. "Creating native, omnichannel programs that can stand-alone or seamlessly integrate into any loyalty program provides a no-cost, plug-and-play solution to drive valuable and measurable marketing outcomes for retailers and brands."

Mobivity is committed to transforming customer engagement by connecting mobile gaming and brick-and-mortar businesses through innovative, partner-funded marketing programs. Results in 2024 are driving continued growth across the convenience, retail, and restaurant sectors.

Mobivity President, Bryce Daniels added, “It’s been exciting to see not only the convenience sector quickly adopt Connected Rewards, but also the increased traction from the restaurant sector. In 2024 we forged new technology and marketing partnerships with loyalty providers and agencies, and we’re seeing those partnerships drive sustainable adoption and momentum to carry into 2025.”

About Mobivity

Mobivity’s Connected Rewards™ technology unlocks new engagement from existing audiences of retail, restaurant, convenience, and fuel brands, driving high-impact, low-effort, no-cost marketing outcomes. Through partnerships with leading mobile game publishers and developers, Mobivity captures mobile games' broad appeal and high engagement, turning that into in-store activity, increasing customer loyalty and foot traffic while delivering exponentially higher ROI. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

