International Money Express, Inc (Intermex) Expands Connectivity: Launches International Top-Up Services Across 130+ Countries

MIAMI, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) ("Intermex" or the "Company"), a leading omnichannel money remittance services provider, is excited to announce the launch of its new international top-up service, in partnership with Ding, the market-leading provider of cross-border mobile top-up. Starting this December, Intermex customers can send mobile airtime top-ups to loved ones in more than 130 countries, connecting with hundreds of telecom providers worldwide.

A "top-up" is a quick and convenient way to add credit to a mobile phone account, allowing users to make calls, send texts, and access data without needing a formal subscription or contract. This new feature empowers customers to provide essential connectivity to family and friends abroad, ensuring they stay connected when it matters most.

This important service is now available across all Intermex retail and digital channels at no additional cost to consumers. By adding international top-up capabilities to its portfolio, Intermex continues to fulfill its promise to provide flexible, reliable, and community-focused financial services that enrich the lives of its customers.

Marcelo Theodoro, Chief Product, Marketing & Digital Officer at Intermex, commented about this milestone: "Our new international top-up service is a game-changer for our customers, offering the flexibility and reliability they’ve come to expect from Intermex. By leveraging our deep understanding of the Latin American community and our commitment to exceptional customer care, we’re enabling families to stay connected, no matter where they are. This launch underscores our dedication to delivering meaningful solutions that truly make a difference in people’s lives."

Mark O’Donoghue, Chief Executive of Ding, said “Our partnership puts Ding’s robust top-up delivery platform in front of Intermex’s carefully curated services for the Latin American diaspora community. We provide connections to over 130 countries through one service, and our work with Intermex brings the benefit of this connectivity to a significant audience.”

This latest addition to Intermex's services highlights the company’s mission to provide culturally relevant and user-focused financial and connectivity solutions. By creating new ways for people to stay connected across borders, Intermex reaffirms its role as a trusted partner and champion for the Latin community.

Whether through retail locations, digital platforms, or mobile apps, Intermex continues to make global communication straightforward and reliable—because staying in touch should always feel easy.

About International Money Express, Inc. (Intermex):

Founded in 1994, Intermex applies proprietary technology enabling consumers to send money from the United States, Canada, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom and Germany to more than 60 countries. The Company provides the digital movement of money through the Company’s website and mobile app, as well as through its network of agent retailers in the United States, Canada, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom and Germany, and its Company-operated stores. Transactions are fulfilled and paid through

thousands of retail locations and banks around the world. Intermex is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with international offices in Puebla, Mexico, Guatemala City, Guatemala, London, England, and Madrid, Spain. For more information about Intermex, please visit www.intermexonline.com.

About Ding

For eighteen years, Ding has been providing cross-border airtime and data purchase to global diaspora communities, supporting friends and family back home. The company’s mission to help those with less gain access to more, is provided through a market leading network of partners and direct to consumers via the market-leading ding.com web and app services. Headquartered in Dublin, Ding’s services reach 150 countries and 12,000 corridors of value transfer, enabling top-up to be delivered via a network of over 600 mobile network operators.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding the benefits and impact of the new international top-up service. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those outlined in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Intermex assumes no obligation to update these statements.

