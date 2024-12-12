NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a global leader in retail artificial intelligence, today announced its active participation in initiatives that are expected to align with the planned presidential advisory commission, the Department of Government Efficiency. Rezolve Ai’s proprietary technologies, including its BRAiNPOWA LLM and BRAiN Commerce platforms, are driving retail transformation through improved operational efficiency, enhanced consumer experiences, and streamlined workforce optimization - key priorities that align with the advisory commission’s expected mission.

The Department of Government Efficiency is expected to prioritize regulatory reduction, spending cuts, and workforce optimization to foster innovation and reduce waste across sectors. Rezolve Ai believes that its solutions are well-positioned to support these goals, offering tools that not only streamline operations for retailers but also optimize staffing by automating routine tasks, allowing human resources to focus on higher-value responsibilities.

"Efficiency and innovation go hand in hand," said Daniel M. Wagner, CEO of Rezolve Ai. "By embracing the principles we expect the Department of Government Efficiency to champion, we are showcasing how artificial intelligence can revolutionize retail operations while empowering a leaner and more agile workforce."

Key components of Rezolve Ai’s alignment include:

Streamlined Operations: AI-powered solutions to help retailers reduce costs and improve responsiveness to consumer demands. Workforce Optimization: Automating repetitive tasks and enabling retailers to redeploy staff into strategic, consumer-focused roles. Innovative Payment Solutions: Integrating cryptocurrency payment options to reduce transaction fees and enhance financial inclusion. Sustainability Goals: Helping retailers minimize waste and promote environmentally conscious practices, contributing to broader efficiency objectives. Enhanced Accessibility: Leveraging AI to deliver personalized shopping experiences that make products and services more accessible to diverse populations.



Rezolve Ai’s BRAiN Commerce and BRAiN Checkout platforms aim to empower retailers worldwide to achieve these objectives, by reducing reliance on manual processes and achieving new levels of operational excellence. Through its alignment with the principles the Department of Government Efficiency is expected to champion, Rezolve Ai underscores its commitment to using technology as a transformative force for retail and beyond.

For more information about Rezolve Ai and its solutions, visit www.rezolve.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be forward looking in nature within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.Words such as “expect”, “estimate”, “project”, “budget”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “believes”, “predicts”, “potential”, “continue”, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Rezolve’s statements and expectations regarding its alignment with the principles the Department of Government Efficiency is expected to champion. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. None of Rezolve nor any other person is responsible for updating or revising any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.