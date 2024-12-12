SHARC Energy Announces Michael Albertson as New CEO, President and Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) ("SHARC Energy" or the “Company”), a leader in Wastewater Energy Transfer ("WET"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Albertson as the Company’s new Chief Executive Officer, President and Director. Lynn Mueller has led SHARC Energy as CEO, President and Chairman of the Board since 2014 and will stay on as Executive Chairman of SHARC Energy’s Board of Directors.

Michael Albertson brings a wealth of experience and a forward-thinking approach to his new role as CEO, President and Director. With a proven track record evidenced by his involvement in the $364 million acquisition of WaterFurnace International by NIBE group in 2014, Mr. Albertson has a long history as a renewable thermal energy expert and fostering growth. Michael is poised to lead SHARC Energy into its next chapter as his vision for SHARC Energy aligns perfectly with the Company’s commitment to offering sustainable energy solutions that decarbonize our customers and communities.

“I am honored to take on this new role and continue the essential work of expanding SHARC Energy’s WET business,” said Mr. Albertson. “My focus will be accelerating our efforts to provide clean, efficient, and reliable energy solutions to drive the transition to a sustainable energy future.”

As part of this vision, SHARC Energy is committed to progressing in new customer sectors with promising opportunities developing with universities, water utilities, correctional facilities, military and the design & build energy sectors. These sectors are increasingly receptive to the Company’s offerings which is promising as these sectors can provide fewer regulatory hurdles, long-term customer relationships, shorter sales cycles and the potential for larger scale projects.

“Since joining SHARC Energy, I have been amazed by the response to WET, which has been overwhelmingly positive,” added Michael Albertson. “We continue to uncover new opportunities in adjacent customer sectors to new build multi-family residential. SHARC Energy is made up of an incredible team of people that I am proud to be a part of, and together, we will strive to do what is best for our customers!”

Mr. Mueller’s tenure as CEO and President has been marked by significant accomplishments, shaping the product portfolio and driving growth for SHARC Energy. Under his leadership, the Company has expanded its footprint, enhanced its technological capabilities, and solidified its position as the leader in the WET energy sector. Lynn’s vision and dedication have been instrumental in not only advancing SHARC Energy but also building a viable industry—Wastewater Energy Transfer.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved at SHARC Energy,” said Lynn Mueller, Executive Chairman of SHARC Energy. “Our innovation of cutting-edge clean energy technologies and our commitment to accessing wastewater for thermal energy transfer have set a strong foundation for the future. Michael has been instrumental in elevating the Company’s visibility in the marketplace and will continue to lead our efforts as the pioneers of the Wastewater Energy Transfer industry!”

With Michael Albertson at the helm and Lynn Mueller’s continued strategic involvement as Executive Chairman, SHARC Energy is well-positioned to lead the WET industry. We look forward to providing a fulsome update on Mr. Albertson’s strategic vision for the future of SHARC in the coming months.

About SHARC Energy

SHARC International Systems Inc. is a world leader in energy transfer with the wastewater we send down the drain every day. SHARC Energy's systems exchange thermal energy with wastewater, generating one of the most energy-efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water production for commercial, residential and industrial buildings along with thermal energy networks, commonly referred to as “District Energy”.

SHARC Energy is publicly traded in Canada (CSE: SHRC), the United States (OTCQB: INTWF) and Germany (Frankfurt: IWIA) and you can find out more on our SEDAR profile.

