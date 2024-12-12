Michelin : Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares making up the Company’s capital

           Clermont-Ferrand, December 12th, 2024

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Partnership Limited by Shares (commandite par actions) having a capital of EUR 352,872,321.50
Registered in the CLERMONT-FERRAND Trade and companies register under number 855 200 887
Head office: 23, place des Carmes-Déchaux - 63000 Clermont-Ferrand, France

Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares making up the Company’s capital
(Articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Reglementation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Following the cancellation of 2,755,334 treasury shares on 2024/12/05, you will find below the declaration of the number of shares and voting rights as of 2024/11/30 and 2024/12/05.

DateNumber of sharesTotal number of voting rights



2024/11/30





708,502,606


Number of theoretical voting rights: 996,369,668




Number of voting rights: 993,614,334*





2024/12/05


705,747,272


Number of theoretical voting rights: 994,417,520




Number of voting rights: 994,417,520


            * Considering 2,755,334 treasury shares
            


Investor Relations  
investor-relations@michelin.com 
​ 




​Guillaume Jullienne  
guillaume.jullienne@michelin.com 
 

​Benjamin Marcus
benjamin.marcus@michelin.com
 ​ 
​Flavien Huet 
flavien.huet@michelin.com 





Media Relations
+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22
groupe-michelin.service.de.presse@michelin.com




Individual Shareholders Relations
+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05




Muriel Combris-Battut
muriel.floc-hlay@michelin.com




Elisabete Antunes
elisabete.antunes@michelin.com


DISCLAIMER
This press release is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation to recommend the purchase of Michelin shares. To obtain more detailed information on Michelin, please consult the documents filed in France with Autorité des marchés financiers, which are also available from the Michelin website www.michelin.com

