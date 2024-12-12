JLT Mobile Computers celebrates 30 years of rugged computing innovation

JLT Mobile Computers celebrates 30 years in the rugged computing industry. The company has consistently demonstrated leadership and innovation, building solutions that set industry benchmarks while addressing real-world challenges.

Växjö, Sweden, 12 December 2024 * * * This year marks a significant milestone for JLT Mobile Computers: three decades of pioneering rugged computing innovation. Since its founding in the early 1990s, JLT has witnessed and contributed to the remarkable transformation of the rugged IT industry, establishing itself as a trusted leader in delivering robust solutions for demanding environments, most recently with the upgraded VERSO™ Series and JLT1214™ Series.

Leveraging three decades of rugged computing innovation

With three decades of relentless customer focus, JLT leverages its experience in the rugged computing industry to deliver the most valued rugged computers on the market, helping customers in many segments achieve their business goals.

In the warehousing sector, JLT enables companies to meet customer Service Level Agreements (SLA’s), move products efficiently, and ensure flawless order fulfillment. By minimizing computer downtime and addressing challenges such as difficult wireless coverage, JLT helps warehouses maintain peak operational efficiency.

In the ports industry, JLT reduces deployment risks and ensures fast and straightforward installation. Its five-year Navis Ready validation guarantees seamless integration between Navis N4 terminal operating system and JLT’s port targeted products, further enhancing performance in port operations.

JLT’s rugged computers also support innovative applications in “Smart Farming”, where they increase farmers’ efficiency and improve crop yields through advanced IT solutions. In the mining industry, operators rely on JLT devices to monitor critical activities, from assessing ore quality to tracking vehicle tire wear. These insights drive data-informed decisions that enhance productivity.

Throughout its long presence in the rugged computing industry, JLT has continuously refined their engineering processes and made design enhancements based on customer and industry feedback. With its own engineering, test center and production facility in Sweden, JLT controls every aspect of production with high precision. The computers are built from the ground up with the use-case in mind. The result is unprecedented quality and reliability, most recently JLT has further advanced its offerings by upgrading the VERSO Series and JLT1214 Series, delivering cutting-edge technology to meet the evolving demands of its customers.

30 years of transformation in the rugged computing industry

The rugged IT industry has undergone significant transformation over the past 30 years, driven by technological advancements, changing customer needs, and the growing demand for reliable computing solutions in extreme environments. As a pioneer in the industry, JLT has been part of the journey and identifies the following big shifts:

Improved form factors : Devices have become more compact, lightweight, and ergonomic without compromising durability. In 2020, JLT launched its VERSO 10, the most compact and high-performing vehicle-mount terminal on the market, addressing the industry’s need for space-saving solutions without compromising power.

: Devices have become more compact, lightweight, and ergonomic without compromising durability. In 2020, JLT launched its VERSO 10, the most compact and high-performing vehicle-mount terminal on the market, addressing the industry’s need for space-saving solutions without compromising power. High-performance components : Modern rugged devices now include powerful processors, high-resolution displays, and advanced connectivity options like 5G and the latest Wi-Fi solutions. Over the years JLT has repeatedly set new performance records with its continuous product upgrades.

: Modern rugged devices now include powerful processors, high-resolution displays, and advanced connectivity options like 5G and the latest Wi-Fi solutions. Over the years JLT has repeatedly set new performance records with its continuous product upgrades. Enhanced touchscreen technology : The shift from physical keypads to multi-touch displays, even for use with gloves or in wet conditions, has improved usability. In 2015 JLT set a new industry standard in ruggedness and reliability with market leading touchscreen technology – the JLT PowerTouch™.

: The shift from physical keypads to multi-touch displays, even for use with gloves or in wet conditions, has improved usability. In 2015 JLT set a new industry standard in ruggedness and reliability with market leading touchscreen technology – the JLT PowerTouch™. Seamless connectivity : The incorporation of GPS, LTE, 5G, and satellite communications has enhanced device connectivity in remote locations. These features are crucial for the use of rugged computers in for example the port industry. Back in 2019 JLT was the first to sign a five-year Navis Ready agreement – a prized proof of quality in the port segment.

: The incorporation of GPS, LTE, 5G, and satellite communications has enhanced device connectivity in remote locations. These features are crucial for the use of rugged computers in for example the port industry. Back in 2019 JLT was the first to sign a five-year Navis Ready agreement – a prized proof of quality in the port segment. Efficiency enhancing software integrations: Software plays a pivotal role in the rugged computing industry today, transforming rugged devices from standalone hardware into integrated solutions that drive operational efficiency, data insights, and automation. JLT Insights™ is JLT’s unique software solution designed from the ground up to monitor key areas in warehouse operations and provide real-time alerts to improve forklift productivity.





Through these transformations, JLT has consistently demonstrated leadership and innovation, building solutions that set industry benchmarks while addressing real-world challenges. This has been possible thanks to the strong relationships JLT has built with its Partners and customers. By truly understanding each customers’ unique challenges, JLT has together with its Partners delivered technology that drives results and increases productivity in demanding environments.

Shaping the future of the rugged computing industry

Looking ahead, JLT is dedicated to driving the future of rugged computing by staying ahead of industry trends and evolving customer needs. In doing so, JLT has recently started a collaborative project in the field of AI and high-performance computing with a leading Swedish university.

