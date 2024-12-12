Agriculture Sensor Market to grow USD 5.65 Billion by 2032, Driven by Precision Farming and Technological Innovations | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Agriculture Sensor Market Size was valued at USD 1.95 Billion in 2023 and is supposed to arrive at USD 5.65 billion by 2032, and grow at a CAGR of 12.55% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Transforming Agriculture: Sensor Technology Driving Sustainable Farming and Global Food Security

The agriculture sensor market is poised for strong growth from 2024 to 2032, driven by increasing demand for higher agricultural output and the integration of advanced technologies like precision farming and low-till management. These innovations enable real-time decision-making in yield monitoring, crop health assessments, and efficient irrigation scheduling, helping farmers address modern challenges.

North America leads the market, supported by significant investments in agritech and environmental regulations promoting sustainability. IoT-enabled sensors, such as soil moisture and location sensors, are enhancing resource efficiency and operational precision. Family-operated farms, which represent 95% of U.S. farms, are adopting these technologies to meet growing food demands and improve environmental stewardship. With rising concerns over climate change and water scarcity, these advancements are critical for promoting sustainable farming and ensuring global food security.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.95 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 5.65 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.55% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Sensor Type: Humidity Sensor, Electrochemical Sensor, Mechanical Sensor, Optical Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Water Sensor, Soil Sensor, Location Sensor.



• By Application: Soil Monitoring, Yield Mapping and Monitoring, Disease Detection and Control, Weed Mapping, Other Applications. Key Drivers • The surge in precision agriculture and smart farming practices has become a significant driver in the agricultural sensor market.

Soil Sensors and Monitoring: Revolutionizing Precision Agriculture for Sustainable Farming

By Sensor Type

The soil sensor segment led the agriculture sensor market in 2023, accounting for 43% of total revenue, highlighting its importance in optimizing agricultural productivity. These sensors provide real-time data on soil moisture, pH, nutrients, and temperature, enabling farmers to make precise decisions for irrigation and fertilization. Essential for precision agriculture, soil sensors enhance resource efficiency, particularly in drought-prone areas, and support sustainable farming by reducing chemical runoff and improving soil health. With IoT integration, they offer advanced connectivity and analytics, empowering farmers with a holistic view of operations. Soil sensors are pivotal in driving productivity and sustainability to meet future global food demands.

By Application

The soil monitoring application dominated the agriculture sensor market in 2023, accounting for 42% of total revenue, reflecting its critical role in modern farming. Advanced sensors analyze key parameters like moisture, nutrients, pH, and temperature, providing real-time data for informed decision-making. Supporting precision agriculture, soil monitoring enables tailored irrigation and fertilization, boosting yields while minimizing waste, especially in water-scarce regions. Innovations such as IoT-enabled smart sensors enhance connectivity and remote monitoring, driving efficiency and sustainability in agricultural practices.

Regional Dynamics in Agriculture Sensor Market: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Surges Ahead

North America dominated the agriculture sensor market in 2023, accounting for 35% of total revenue due to substantial investments in smart farming technologies, precision agriculture practices, and the presence of key industry players. The U.S. and Canada are leading adoption efforts, addressing challenges like climate variability and labor shortages through IoT-enabled sensors and government-supported sustainable initiatives.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by technological advancements and increasing agricultural demands in countries like China and India. Supported by precision agriculture policies, the region is embracing IoT-enabled sensors and drones to optimize irrigation, fertilization, and pest management. Companies such as DroneDeploy and Trimble are spearheading innovations, reinforcing Asia-Pacific's pivotal role in advancing global Agri-tech solutions.

Recent Development

21-05-2024 John Deere Launches Precision Upgrade Business for Agriculture 4.0John Deere introduced a new business unit in the Americas to bring thousands of growers into precision agriculture by retrofitting older machinery with advanced technologies, including autonomy, sensors, and intelligent seeding, spraying, and harvesting systems.

October 8, 2024 | Orbia Netafim Partners with Phytech to Enhance Precision Irrigation Orbia Netafim and Phytech announced a strategic partnership to integrate Phytech’s real-time crop monitoring technology with Netafim’s GrowSphere system, enabling advanced irrigation control, predictive maintenance, and tailored solutions for optimized digital farming.

April 10, 2024 | Lindsay Acquires 49.9% Stake in Pessl Instruments Lindsay Corporation has acquired a 49.9% stake in Pessl Instruments to enhance its irrigation solutions with advanced IoT technology, including weather stations and soil moisture monitoring. This strategic move aims to provide farmers with more precise data for informed irrigation decisions, improving crop yields and resource efficiency.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Agriculture Sensor Production and Sales Volumes (2020-2032), by Region

5.2 Agriculture Sensor Technology Adoption, by Region

5.3 Consumer Preferences in Agriculture Technology, by Region

5.4 Aftermarket Trends for Agriculture Sensors (Data on Maintenance, Parts, and Services)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Agriculture Sensor Market Segmentation, by Sensor Type

8. Agriculture Sensor Market Segmentation, by Application

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

