Washing Machine Market Size to Hit USD 117.54 Billion by 2032 as Smart, Sustainable Designs Drive Consumer Demand | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size & Growth Analysis:

The SNS Insider report indicates that,“The Washing Machine Market Size was valued at USD 62.22 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 117.54 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Smart Innovations and Multifunctionality Drive Growth in the Washing Machine Market

The washing machine market continues to expand steadily, fueled by growing demand for efficient and high-tech home appliances across both developed and emerging economies. Rising disposable incomes have enabled consumers to invest in advanced solutions like fully automatic and semi-automatic machines, as well as top-load and front-load designs, catering to diverse household needs. Technological advancements are driving innovation, with multifunctional appliances gaining traction. At CES 2024, Eureka unveiled the Dual Washing Bot, an all-in-one solution combining washing, drying, vacuuming, and mopping, featuring cutting-edge capabilities like an 8000Pa suction system and self-cleaning mopping. Such innovations underscore the market's focus on versatile, time-saving appliances that enhance convenience and modern living standards, securing a promising future for the industry.

Get a Sample Report of Washing Machine Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4831

Dominant Market Players with their Products Listed in this Report are:

AB Electrolux

Arcelia A.S

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH

GE Appliances

A Haier company

Haier Group Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

IFB Industries Limited

LG Electronics Inc.

Midea Group Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Siemens AG

TCL Technology Group Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation

Kenmore

Maytag

Godrej Industries Ltd.

Mirc Electronics Limited

Toshiba.

Rising Consumer Demand and Technological Advancements Drive Growth in the Washing Machine Market

By Product Type

In 2023, the automatic washing machine segment accounted for 57% of market revenue, driven by the demand for convenience and efficiency, particularly among busy families. Top brands like LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool dominate, offering highly rated models. The LG WM4000HWA, with a 5.2 cubic feet capacity, is celebrated for its smart technology and ability to handle larger loads, while the Samsung WF45R6100AW, featuring a 4.5 cubic feet capacity, is praised for ease of use and performance.

Dryers are experiencing the fastest growth, fueled by energy-efficient innovations and streamlined laundry solutions. Whirlpool’s Smart All-in-One Washer and Dryer, combining washing and drying in a single unit, caters to space-conscious consumers and highlights the market's focus on advanced, multifunctional appliances.

By Capacity Type

The 6.1 to 8 kg washing machine segment held a substantial 39% market share, driven by rising consumer demand for efficient machines capable of handling moderate laundry loads. High-efficiency models in this range are highly valued for their superior cleaning performance and ability to use about 30% less water than traditional washers. Additionally, energy efficiency is a key consideration for nearly 50% of consumers when choosing a washing machine, further enhancing the segment’s appeal.

The above 8 kg segment is growing at the fastest pace, with a projected CAGR of 9.1% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for larger capacity machines, ideal for bigger households. The shift toward larger washing machines reflects a broader trend of energy efficiency, timesavings, and consumer convenience.

Do you Have any Specific Queries or Need any Customize Research on Washing Machine Market, Request for Analyst Call @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/4831

Key Market Segments:

By Product Type

Fully automatic Front load Top load

Semi-automatic

Dryers

By Technology Type

Smart-connected machines

Conventional machines

By Capacity Type

Below 6 kg

6.1 to 8 kg

Above 8 kg

By End-Use

Commercial

Residential

By Application Type

Healthcare

Hospitality

Federal Government

North America Leads the Washing Machine Market, While Asia Pacific Sees Rapid Growth Driven by Urbanization and Efficiency

In 2023, North America dominated the washing machine market, accounting for 41% of the revenue share. This growth is attributed to the increasing consumer demand for smart, energy-efficient appliances that prioritize sustainability. With 72% of consumers identifying energy efficiency as a key factor in their purchasing decisions, and 61% preferring appliances that help reduce energy costs, the region’s market is driven by the desire for modern home solutions that conserve resources and save money. These factors, combined with the region's higher disposable income, support investments in advanced washing machines with features like load sensing, water efficiency, and programmable settings. In contrast,

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.25% during the forecast period, fueled by rapid urbanization. Smaller living spaces in urban areas increase the demand for compact, time-saving washing machines, as individuals seek convenience in their busy lifestyles, further driving market expansion.

Purchase an Enterprise User License of Washing Machine Market Report at 40% Discount @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4831

Recent Development

July 10, 2024 – Electrolux has launched a new range of smart laundry appliances designed to extend the lifespan of clothes and reduce resource consumption. The innovative series, including washers, washer-dryers, and tumble dryers, focus on reducing carbon, water, and waste footprints, addressing the environmental impact of clothing disposal.

August 28, 2024 – BSH Home Appliances has launched a new campaign for Bosch's 9 and 10 kg Front Loading washing machines, emphasizing their impressive load capacity and advanced fabric care. The campaign leverages Bosch's German technology and aims to set new standards in home laundry solutions with a visually engaging brand film.

July 22, 2024 – LG has reaffirmed its commitment to customer-centric innovation by integrating its ‘3F’ design philosophy into home appliances, ensuring products meet user needs for convenience and emotional satisfaction. The company continues to lead the way in creating smart home solutions that enhance daily living.

Table of Contents - Key Points Analysis

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Production Volumes, by Region (2023)

5.2 Design Trends (Historic and Future)

5.3 Fab Capacity Utilization (2023)

5.4 Supply Chain Metrics

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Washing Machine Market Segmentation, by Product Type

8. Washing Machine Market Segmentation, by Technology Type

8. Washing Machine Market Segmentation, by Capacity Type

8. Washing Machine Market Segmentation, by End-Use

8. Washing Machine Market Segmentation, by Application Type

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Insights of Washing Machine Market Growth & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/washing-machine-market-4831

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.