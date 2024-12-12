Preferred Travel Group Unveils 2024 I Prefer Members’ Choice Awards Winners

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Preferred Travel Group – the family-owned company of brands and programs such as Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Beyond Green, Historic Hotels of America, and Historic Hotels Worldwide – announced the winners of the prestigious 2024 I Prefer Members’ Choice Awards. In its seventh year, the awards celebrate the best of hospitality, with 21 exceptional hotels across four global regions were recognized for their outstanding service and unique offerings. Notable winners include Biltmore Hotel, Dromoland Castle, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, and Half Moon, each earning top honors in their respective categories.

"It is a true privilege to have the unwavering support and engagement of our discerning I Prefer members, whose feedback enables us to recognize our member properties setting the benchmark for exceptional, meaningful, and inspiring travel experiences this year,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Preferred Travel Group. "We are incredibly proud to celebrate these outstanding hotels, as their success reflects the passion and commitment that make every guest experience unforgettable."

The I Prefer Members’ Choice Awards winners are decided by members of the I Prefer Hotel Rewards program, the world’s biggest loyalty program for independent and unique hotel experiences. This year, voter participation nearly doubled, indicating growth in both the program as well as member engagement. Ballots were cast throughout the month of October in recognition of the inimitable experiences I Prefer members enjoyed at any of the 600 participating properties. Only hotels from Preferred Travel Group’s family of brands and programs that participate in I Prefer Hotel Rewards can be nominated for these awards, with winners determined exclusively for their dedicated delivery of exemplary service and memorable experiences.

North America Winners

Biltmore Hotel (Coral Gables, Florida) – L.V.X. Collection

Woodstock Inn & Resort (Woodstock, Vermont) – L.V.X. Collection

Chatham Bars Inn (Chatham, Massachusetts) – Legend Collection

Baccarat Hotel New York (New York, United States) – Legend Collection

Inn by the Sea (Cape Elizabeth, Maine) – L.V.X. Collection



Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa Winners

The Fullerton Hotel Singapore (Singapore) – Legend Collection

EQ (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia) – L.V.X. Collection

The Fullerton Bay Hotel (Singapore) – Legend Collection

The Fullerton Hotel Sydney (Sydney, Australia) – Legend Collection

Andara Resort & Villas (Phuket, Thailand) – Legend Collection

Artyzen Singapore (Singapore) – Legend Collection

Caribbean, Central, and South America Winners

Half Moon (Montego Bay, Jamaica) – Legend Collection

Pink Sands Resort (Harbour Island, Bahamas) – L.V.X. Collection

Azul Hotel & Retreat (Guanacaste, Costa Rica) – Lifestyle Collection

Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club (Rendezvous Bay, Anguilla) – L.V.X. Collection

Condado Vanderbilt Hotel (San Juan, Puerto Rico) – Legend Collection



Europe Winners

Dromoland Castle Hotel (Newmarket-on-Fergus, Ireland) – Legend Collection

SAVOY HOTEL & SPA (Paestum, Italy) – Lifestyle Collection

Grand Hotel Tremezzo (Tremezzina, Italy) – Legend Collection

Ajwa Cappadocia (Ürgüp, Turkey) – Legend Collection

Excelsior Palace Portofino Coast (Rapallo, Italy) – Legend Collection



For more information on the 2024 I Prefer Members’ Choice Award Winners visit iprefer.com/members-choice-2024.

Each of these member hotels participate in I Prefer Hotel Rewards, the brand’s points-based loyalty program with 5 million travelers enrolled globally. Complimentary to join, members of I Prefer earn points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, Titanium status, and other value-rich benefits from eligible stays at nearly 600 participating hotels and resorts worldwide. Travelers seeking memorable independent hotel experiences are invited to sign up at www.IPrefer.com/enroll.

For stays at any of the recognized member hotels, travelers are invited to book via the Preferred brand website. Travel advisors and agents can book client stays via GDS using the “PH” and “PV” chain codes. For hotel owners and operators exploring options to stay or become independent, visit www.PreferredHotels.com/Freedom.

About Preferred Travel Group

Owned and operated by the Ueberroth Family, Preferred Travel Group is the parent company of brands and programs such as Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Beyond Green, Historic Hotels of America, Historic Hotels Worldwide, and PTG Consulting, representing more than 1,100 hotels, resorts, and residences across 90 countries, in addition to a global portfolio of destination marketing organizations and tourist boards. With more than 350 seasoned associates situated across 35 countries, the company connects independent hotels, hospitality companies, and destinations to key markets worldwide through strategic branding, sales, integrated marketing, revenue management, distribution services, and other consultancy services. Fueled by its brand promise, Believe in Travel, the company and its hotel and travel brands champion an unwavering belief in the transformative power of travel and its ability to enrich lives, inspire a greater respect for the planet, and expand hearts and minds to other cultures and ways of living. For more information visit

PreferredTravelGroup.com.

About I Prefer Hotel Rewards

Launched in August 2013, the I Prefer Hotel Rewards program from Preferred Travel Group – the parent company that operates brands and programs such as Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Beyond Green, Historic Hotels of America, and Historic Hotels Worldwide – extends points, status, and other complimentary benefits to members upon eligible stays at over 600 participating hotels and resorts worldwide. In addition to earning points for eligible room nights, members receive additional benefits based on their tier status. The I Prefer program also offers a free mobile app, available on Apple and Android devices, which allows members to search and book hotel stays, and easily redeem Reward Certificates. With 5 million travelers currently enrolled in membership, I Prefer is complimentary to join. To learn more and to enroll in the program, please visit IPrefer.com/enroll.