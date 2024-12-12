Wolf Popper LLP Launches Digital Assets Litigation Practice Group

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Popper LLP is pleased to announce the launch of its Digital Assets Litigation Practice.

The Digital Assets Litigation Practice will continue Wolf Popper’s long tradition of protecting investors and consumers from fraud, unfair and deceptive business practices, and false and misleading statements, in the evolving digital asset industry. Led by Chet Waldman, the Digital Assets Litigation Practice represents investors and consumers who suffered damages after purchasing digital assets or unregistered securities such as cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and other evolving products such as coins and tokens. Unfortunately, this growing area of the economy has plenty of inappropriate behavior, including rug pulls, pump and dumps, and classic Ponzi schemes. Although the Digital Assets team is based in New York City, the team will file individual cases or class actions in any jurisdiction within the United States in order to protect the rights and interests of firm clients.

Wolf Popper leverages its decades of experience in securities, commercial, and consumer litigation to advise clients on the best course of action to recover damages related to the purchase or unregistered digital asset securities or investment or consumer fraud perpetrated by sellers or promoters of digital assets. Along with Chet Waldman, the Digital Assets practice is comprised of Joshua Ruthizer, Matthew Insley-Pruitt, Timothy Brennan, Justyn Millamena, and Terrence Zhang.

If you believe you have suffered damages from the purchase of unregistered digital asset securities or suffered damages due to investment or consumer fraud related to the purchase of digital assets, please contact Wolf Popper.

ABOUT WOLF POPPER: Wolf Popper has successfully recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors. Wolf Popper’s reputation and expertise have been repeatedly recognized by courts. which have appointed the firm to major positions in securities litigation. For more information about Wolf Popper, please visit the Firm’s website at www.wolfpopper.com.

