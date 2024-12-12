VITAS® Healthcare Unveils Inpatient Hospice Unit at Franciscan Health Olympia Fields

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Residents of Olympia Fields and Chicagoland’s surrounding southern suburban communities can now access quality end-of-life care at the VITAS Healthcare Inpatient Hospice Unit at Franciscan Health Olympia Fields. Located on the second floor of the hospital at 20201 South Crawford Ave., this new facility is expected to serve more than 500 seriously ill patients each year.

VITAS experts are available 24/7/365 to enroll hospice-eligible patients. Healthcare professionals can submit seamless and secure referrals anytime through the VITAS mobile app or by calling 800.93.VITAS.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

“We are grateful to have this hospice unit as part of our hospital campus, where we can provide compassionate care to patients and families during one of life’s most sacred and challenging times,” said Raymond Grady, president and chief executive officer of Franciscan Health Olympia Fields. “This unit meets a critical need in our community, offering comfort, dignity and spiritual support to those at the end of life.”

Inpatient hospice units offer a temporary home away from home for patients near the end of life, along with their families, when symptoms can no longer be managed in their preferred setting of care.

“Our partnership with the Franciscan Health system is decades strong,” said VITAS General Manager Rikki Coit, RN, MSN. “We share the same mission and values for caring for patients, families and the community. As the preferred provider for end-of-life needs, VITAS joins Franciscan in many community events and partner activities. A hospice inpatient unit is much needed in Olympia Fields, and we look forward to assisting patients with advanced illness with pain and symptom management.”

Within Franciscan Health, VITAS offers high-acuity care with complex modalities and an open formulary for medications. A registered nurse is on-site 24/7 to provide clinical care and help manage symptom burden. Respiratory therapy, bariatric beds and compassionate extubations are available as needed. Music therapy, Paw Pals® pet visits and volunteer services offer an added layer of comfort for patients with serious illness.

The VITAS inpatient unit in Olympia Fields features 11 private patient rooms with internet access, flatscreen TVs, private bathrooms and overnight accommodations for loved ones. A shared family room, kitchen and private quiet room provide space for visiting guests who have 24/7 access. Children’s activities keep little ones occupied. Grieving loved ones can use the hospital chapel and receive support from VITAS bereavement experts. Parking at the facility is free.

As a long-standing community partner, VITAS has operated in the Chicago area since 1988. Learn more about end-of-life services, discover a meaningful career and find fulfilling volunteer opportunities at VITAS.com.

About VITAS® Healthcare

Established in 1978, VITAS Healthcare is a pioneer and leader in the American hospice movement. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) operates 55 hospice programs in 15 states (Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia. VITAS employs 11,679 professionals who care for patients with advanced illness, primarily in the patients’ homes, and also in the company’s 27 inpatient hospice units as well as in hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities/residential care facilities for the elderly. At the conclusion of the third quarter of 2024, VITAS reported an average daily census of 21,977. Visit www.vitas.com.

