ECD Auto Design Signs With Ten Easy Street of Nantucket to Expand Retail Presence

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (Nasdaq:ECDA) (“ECD” or the “Company”), the world’s largest Land Rover and Jaguar restoration company known for its custom luxury builds, including bespoke Defenders, Range Rovers, Jaguar E-Types and Ford Mustangs announced today that it has signed with Ten Easy Street of Nantucket, a concept showroom, showhouse and gathering space, to expand ECD’s retail presence and showcase its one-of-one vehicles as part of their curated creative lifestyle brands, furnishings and social opportunities. Ten Easy Street fosters a collaborative environment where innovation meets tradition, making it a cornerstone for inspiration among the island's influential community.





Ten Easy Street transforms a historical luxury residence into an exclusive boutique, offering affluent shoppers a private and intimate setting to explore and purchase your latest collections. Ten Easy Street sits in the heart of the heavily trafficked Nantucket Boat Basin.

Scott Wallace, CEO of ECD, said, “Working with Ten Easy Street will provide an exciting opportunity to expand our retail presence and showcase our one-of-one vehicles in a setting ideally suited for unique brands, high end luxury and bespoke experiences. Ten Easy Street will showcase ECD vehicles that will be available for sale on the island of Nantucket in 2025 and allow us to host exclusive client events from Daffodil Weekend through Holiday Stroll.

“As we continue to roll out our retail strategy, we believe showcasing our vehicles in select locations where consumers can see, touch and drive our unique cars will help to increase our sales funnel and fill the factory in a capital efficient manner. ECD has a long history of selling its vehicles to the residents of Nantucket and we are excited about the opportunity to have a physical location on the Island in 2025.”

“We are thrilled to welcome ECD to our family of brands,” shares Ten Easy Street founder and interior designer Eileen Kathryn Boyd. “The partnership is in perfect alignment with the design-forward approach of the house and we look forward to an exciting and eventful season together.”

About Ten Easy Street

At its center, design is about creating a feeling—evoking a mood that lingers long after you’ve left a space. Welcome to Ten Easy Street, a Nantucket Shoppe House, concept showroom, show house, and activation space in a reimagined historic home on the most coveted piece of land in the Northeast, offering panoramic views of the harbor, just steps from where the ferry disembarks. At Ten Easy Street, visitors experience an interactive showcase of high-quality, maker-minded designs and handcrafted furnishings, curated by designer Eileen Kathryn Boyd. This venue not only bridges the gap between makers and buyers but also serves as a vibrant cultural hub for events and gatherings. Emphasizing co-creativity, Ten Easy Street fosters a collaborative environment where innovation meets tradition, making it a cornerstone for inspiration among the island's influential community… and beyond.

About ECD Auto Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, the Jaguar E-Type and we have recently added the Ford Mustang. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads” whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD's global headquarters, known as the “Rover Dome,” is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 90 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com .

