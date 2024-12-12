Orion Energy Systems Secures Three-Year Contract with Nationwide Energy Services Company

MANITOWOC, Wis., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, and maintenance service solutions, announced today its selection for a three-year contract by a longstanding, nationwide Energy Service Company (ESCO) partner. This new contract and expanded relationship will commence in January 2025 and is anticipated to generate $5 - $10 million per year.

Orion has been named one of three approved suppliers for turnkey lighting projects across the ESCO’s extensive customer network. Under the agreement, Orion’s comprehensive services will include site visits, detailed lighting audits, fixture manufacturing, project management, fixture installation, and the installation and commissioning of its industry-leading LED lighting and control systems.

This partnership underscores Orion’s commitment to supporting our customers’ efforts to achieve their energy efficiency and sustainability goals while enhancing lighting environments. This expanded business relationship is a result of Orion’s demonstrated capabilities in high efficiency products and managing complex turnkey audit, engineering and installation projects.

“We are honored to expand our collaboration with this valued ESCO partner,” stated Michael Jenkins, Orion CEO. “This contract is a testament to Orion’s ability to deliver high-quality, energy-efficient lighting and controls solutions that meet the evolving needs of large-scale energy service providers. We are excited to contribute to a more sustainable future through this partnership.”

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and maintenance services. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe, and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our sustainability goals and progress here, or visit our website at www.orionlighting.com.

