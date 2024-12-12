FORTNA Named in the Inaugural Gartner® Market Guide for Warehouse Automation Partners

ATLANTA, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FORTNA, a leading automation and software company for the full logistics value chain, has been recognized in the inaugural Gartner® Market Guide for Warehouse Automation Partners, published on 2 December 2024. Within the Market Guide, Gartner analysts Abdil Tunca and Dwight Klappich define the warehouse automation partners market as “boutique consultants, systems integrators (SIs) and material handling companies that help organizations evaluate and select the most appropriate warehouse automation solution for their application.”

“The warehouse automation market has been growing rapidly due to factors that include labor cost, labor availability issues and rise of e-commerce. It is imperative that supply chain leaders identify the best type of partner based on their specific use cases and resources, after which they should select the right automation that best fits these use cases. Evaluating options may consist of analyzing product types/ weights/dimensions, work volumes, order types, cycle times, facility layouts and what types of activities need to be supported.”

At the center of warehouse automation trends, FORTNA delivers capabilities that decrease labor dependency, increase capacity and optimize inventory, ensuring customers are well-equipped for growth and future disruption. The company’s strategic technology solutions not only address today’s business challenges but also enable operations to improve and enhance order fulfillment in the ever-evolving warehouse logistics sector.

Continued definition from the Market Guide, “Warehouse automation solution providers either provide products and services or connect companies with other vendors. They also provide design, integration implementation and support services that allow companies to choose the scope of their coverage depending on their specific needs. For instance:

“Systems integrators (SIs)— Historically known as design-build firms, SIs offer end-to-end solutions, from strategy to final delivery. SIs provide a portfolio of services to support each step of the automation journey. Unlike boutique consultants, they typically have partnerships with certain warehouse equipment suppliers, such as racking providers, as well as material handling equipment companies. To facilitate integration of automation with mainstream applications during the automation deployment, some SIs provide a warehouse control system.”

FORTNA concentrates on addressing customers’ operational problems through network strategy and distribution operational design. FORTNA provides accountable delivery from concepting through project implementation, transition to operations and support while bringing concepts to life. FORTNA uses its software suite to integrate and orchestrate people, automation and robotics to optimize order fulfillment. Through strong partnerships with industry leaders like AutoStore, FORTNA ensures seamless physical integration of advanced technologies within the warehouse. Additionally, collaborations with Packsize and Sitma allow for efficient orchestration of packaging, increasing speed while reducing waste. Through FORTNA’s expertise, software and tight partnerships, they deliver comprehensive, cutting-edge solutions tailored to meet the dynamic needs of modern warehousing and distribution.

"At FORTNA, our focus on solving the operational challenges of our customers is one of our greatest strengths,” said Rob McKeel, CEO, FORTNA. “Whether it's during the design phase, addressing brownfield or greenfield requests, or managing integration build-outs, we remain focused on solving each customer's unique needs. Our ability to connect, consult, design and deliver truly sets us apart as a trusted partner in the warehouse automation space.”

To read the complete Market Guide, compliments of FORTNA, follow the link here.

About FORTNA

FORTNA partners with the world’s leading brands to transform omnichannel and parcel distribution operations. Known world-wide for enabling companies to keep pace with digital disruption and growth objectives, we design and deliver solutions, powered by intelligent software, to optimize fast, accurate and cost-effective order fulfillment and last mile delivery. Our people, innovative approach and proprietary algorithms and tools ensure optimal operations design and material and information flow. We deliver exceptional value every day to our customers with comprehensive services and products including network strategy, distribution center operational design and implementation, material handling automated equipment, robotics and a comprehensive suite of lifecycle services. Visit https://www.fortna.com/.