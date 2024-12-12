Fast-food Operator Enhances Safety and Cuts Security Costs with Interface Systems’ Virtual Guard

St. Louis, MO, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interface Systems, a leading managed service provider of business security, actionable insights, and purpose-built networks for multi-location businesses, today announced the successful deployment of its Virtual Security Guard solution for Madan-Russo Organization. The family-owned owner-operator of a global fast-food chain in northern New Jersey has significantly improved safety and reduced security costs by up to $12,000 monthly at one of its most at-risk locations.

For nearly 50 years, the Madan-Russo Organization has faced persistent security challenges, including loitering, drug-related activity, and occasional violence. Traditional security cameras proved ineffective in actively deterring incidents, and the cost of employing on-site armed guards was unsustainable.

By deploying Interface’s Virtual Security Guard solution, Madan-Russo transitioned to 24/7 real-time monitoring with bilingual voice-down commands and security escort services for employees. This innovative approach has created a safer and more welcoming environment for staff and customers while delivering significant cost savings.

“We’re proud to see how our Virtual Security Guard solution has transformed safety and operations for the Madan-Russo Organization,” said Sean Foley, Chief Revenue Officer at Interface Systems. “This deployment showcases how combining advanced technology with proactive monitoring can address restaurant security challenges while reducing costs.”

Key Outcomes from Virtual Guard Implementation:

Enhanced Safety: The deployment of Interface's Virtual Guard has led to a noticeable reduction in security incidents. For example, a known drug dealer who previously frequented the restaurant no longer frequents the establishment.

Substantial Savings: By replacing on-site armed security guards with Virtual Guard, the organization has cut security expenses by $7,000 to $12,000 each month.

Employee Reassurance: Security escort services for opening and closing have reassured employees, making them feel safer in their workplace.

For a detailed look at Madan-Russo Organization's success with Interface Systems, read the full case study and watch the video testimonial.

About Interface Systems

Interface Systems is a leading managed service provider of business security, actionable insights, and purpose-built networks for multi-location businesses. We enhance security, streamline connectivity, optimize operations, and reduce IT costs, maximizing ROI for the nation’s top brands. Learn more and follow us on our blog Making IT Happen and on LinkedIn.

