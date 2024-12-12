Aerospace Plastics Market to Drive Growth at USD 24.88 Billion by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the global aerospace plastics market will attain a value of USD 24.88 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The growing application of plastics in various components such as cabin interiors, structural components, electrical electronics & control panels, windows, windshields & canopies is likely to boost the aerospace plastics market growth during the coming years. The general weight reduction of the airplane affects performance and efficiency. Furthermore, the reduction of 1 kilogram (kg) weight is estimated to offset lifetime fuel operating costs for a commercial airplane. Plastics being light and very tough, they are also used as a replacement for aluminum and steel parts, so this too contributes to an increasing proportion of the total mass of an aircraft. In addition to that aerospace plastics are utilized to produce randoms, aircraft structures and some propulsion system components. Due to its corrosion resistance, they are ideal for the control of surfaces and other exposed components subjected to extreme climatic conditions. Finally, many aerospace plastics are highly transparent, making them suitable for aircraft windows and canopies. The versatility and advantageous characteristics offered by aerospace plastics continue to drive their acceptance across a variety of aerospace applications including commercial & military aircraft, satellites, and space exploration vehicles.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 18.01 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 24.88 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.12% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Polymer Type, Aircraft Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Growing demand for lightweight materials in aircraft Key Market Opportunities Emergence of improved quality of aerospace plastics Key Market Drivers Increasing production of aircraft

Growing Requirement for Durable Plastics to Replace Metals to Increase Popularity of Polyetheretherketone

Based on polymer type, the polyetheretherketone (PEEK) is dominating as the leading plastic with the largest aerospace plastics market share. This is due to its intrinsic flame retardancy, exceptional stress cracking resistance, excellent mechanical strength, outstanding rain erosion resistant property, and low smoke & toxic gas emission. PEEK used in the manufacturing of aircraft parts is also chemically inert to hydraulic fluid, water, salt, steam and jet fuel. Additionally, PEEK plastic provides outstanding strength enough to replace a metal such as steel or aluminum while remaining lightweight and stiff.

Increasing Demand for Polymers in Commercial Aircraft to Improve Performance

Commercial aircraft refers to passenger airliners and cargo aircraft that commercial airlines use to transport passengers and goods. Aerospace plastics in commercial aircraft are used in applications such as fuselage components, wings, interior panels, cabin fittings and aerodynamic fairings. Low-density composite materials like carbon fiber–reinforced polymers (CFRP) and glass fiber–reinforced polymers (GFRP) are extensively used in commercial aircraft to minimize weight, enhance fuel economy, and maximize performance. Polymers are critical materials in commercial aircraft design, offering weight-saving attributes, as well as a high degree of corrosion resistance and versatility.

Rising Demand to Replace Inefficient Aircraft to Boost Aerospace Plastics Market in North America

North America is dominating the with the largest aerospace plastics market share. Rising fuel prices are anticipated to drive the demand for highly fuel-efficient aircraft over the period of assessment in this region. The mature North America aerospace plastics market is driven by high replacement rate mainly for regional aircraft. Demand to change or replace the inefficient aircraft with economical fuel consuming airplane is expected to drive market growth. Along with this, the U.S. government is investing heavily in military aircraft, drones and space exploration programs like NASA’s Artemis program, which will continue driving demand for lightweight, durable materials like aerospace-grade plastics.

