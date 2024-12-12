Skai and Koddi Launch Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Retail Media Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koddi, the leading retail and commerce media technology for enterprises, and Skai, an omnichannel advertising platform specializing in commerce media, today announced a new demand-side integration between Skai’s advertising platform and Koddi Ads. This strategic partnership will unlock new growth opportunities for both advertisers and retailers.

Retail media is one of the fastest-growing advertising channels, projected to account for one-quarter of all media spend by 2028. However, advertisers often grapple with a fragmented ecosystem of over 200 retail media networks (RMNs), each with differing ad formats, targeting options and reporting standards. This custom integration addresses these pain points by enabling advertisers to quickly add new retailers to their advertising programs as they launch on Koddi, without the need for additional development. Through Skai’s platform, advertisers can access premium inventory with unmatched speed, accelerating their time-to-market and driving faster growth.

For retailers, the partnership enhances their ability to attract advertiser demand, scale operations efficiently and strengthen supplier relationships. Koddi’s proven platform provides the infrastructure for RMNs to operate with enterprise scale and efficiency. This is complemented by Skai’s extensive demand network, which manages over $8 billion in annual digital ad spend, generating over $350 billion in consumer sales, and its advanced tools for media planning, forecasting, optimization and measurement.

In addition, the partnership is designed to meet the evolving demands of retail media. As offsite strategies expand to include connections with other walled garden publishers and CTV platforms, the combined expertise of Skai and Koddi ensures that retailers can effectively align their advertising efforts with broader marketing plans and stay ahead of industry trends.

“This partnership represents a win-win for advertisers and retailers alike,” said Nicholas Ward, Co-Founder and President of Koddi. “By developing a unique integration between Skai’s expansive demand network and Koddi’s robust platform, advertisers gain access to powerful targeting capabilities faster, and retailers can better monetize their media assets, both on and offsite.”

“As retail media networks mature, the need for seamless collaboration between supply and demand has never been greater,” said Gil Sadeh, President of Skai. “Together with Koddi, we’re creating a unified solution that simplifies retail media buying, improves performance for advertisers, and drives sustainable growth for retailers.”

About Koddi

Koddi is the leading retail and commerce media technology for enterprises. Leveraging AI and first-party data, Koddi builds retail and commerce media networks for the biggest companies in the world, including Booking.com, Neighborly, Fanatics and Cars.com. With more than a decade of experience and powering billions of media spend, the company is leading the fast-growing rise of commerce and retail media. Koddi supplies technologies that empower retailers, marketplaces, online travel agencies and more to realize the $100 billion commerce media opportunity. For more information, please visit koddi.com.

About Skai

Skai is an omnichannel advertising platform, uniquely enabling brands and agencies to run data-driven programs across commerce media. It empowers both media leaders and activation teams to drive impactful results from their advertising program with AI-powered decisioning, activation and optimization solutions. Its partners include Google, Amazon Ads, Microsoft, Walmart Connect, Apple Search Ads, Instacart, Criteo, TikTok, Snap, Pinterest, Meta and more.

For over a decade, Skai has earned trust from notable brands such as HP, DoorDash, Sony, Philips, and L’Oreal. Renowned for innovation and a values-driven culture, Skai is headquartered in San Francisco and has eight international locations.

Visit skai.io for more information.