An EPIC Success! – EPIC | Electrical Power Innovations Conference, Hosted by NETA in October 2024

PORTAGE, Mich., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETA – the InterNational Electrical Testing Association has launched a new type of conference, unique to the industry and different from the industry recognized NETA PowerTest conference, now in its 47th year.

NETA’s first EPIC conference featured 34 thought leaders from 22 industry-leading companies. The three-day event hosted 128 forward-focused, innovative thinkers that converged to contemplate the future of the electrical power industry.

Siemens, Eaton, GE, Doble, Megger, Oncor, NERC, The U.S. Department of Energy and Labor, and Black & Veatch were just a few of the organizations contributing to the high-level discussions at EPIC.

Brian Rogers, and John Lyons, AMP Quality Energy Services, conference attendees, said, “It was a great start for the EPIC conference. We discussed the latest technologies and where the power industry is headed. It was great to share ideas with the industry's best thought leaders.”

Keon McEwen from Black & Veatch, one of the EPIC keynote speakers, brought a critical perspective on cyber security. McEwen reflected on the event, “I think EPIC will help bridge the gap between IT and OT professionals.”

Full details of the event are summarized in the NETA World Journal 2024 Winter Issue.

NETA’s mission is to lead the electrical power industry through education; standards development; accreditation of independent, third-party testing organizations; and certification of test technicians. The EPIC conference delivers squarely on NETA’s educational commitment to serving its industry. EPIC is designed to actively engage power professionals in guiding electrical power advancements and in planning to meet future power needs. Future EPIC conferences will foster ongoing discussions and knowledge sharing on the latest power product innovations, grid automation, AI, EV, IT, and IoT impact on power supply and electrical system reliability. Industry experts will also consider market factors and trends driving R&D, capital investment, service expansion, and training development.

Dates for the next EPIC conference will be announced in January 2025. NETA will also be posting highlights and excerpts from EPIC 2024 at EPICpower.org over the coming months. Be sure to check in each month for new features and expert interviews.

ABOUT NETA

NETA, the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, is an ANSI-Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.

