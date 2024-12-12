Precious Metals & Critical Materials Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Precious Metals & Critical Materials Virtual Investor Conference, held December 10th and 11th are now available for online viewing.
REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/41zgJ3P
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download
investor materials from the company’s resource section.
Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through December 16th.
December 10th
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Novo Resources Corp.
|OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX: NVO
|Silver Tiger Metals Inc.
|OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR
|Gold Terra Resource Corp.
|OTCQB: YGTFF | TSXV: YGT
|RIO2 Limited
|OTCQX: RIOFF | TSXV: RIO
|Aftermath Silver Ltd.
|OTCQX: AAGFF | TSXV: AAG
|EnviroGold Global Limited
|OTCQB: ESGLF | CSE: NVRO
|Outcrop Silver Corporation
|OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG
December 11th
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|American Rare Earths Ltd.
|OTCQX: AMRRY | ASX: ARR
|Myriad Uranium Corp.
|OTCQB: MYRUF | CSE: M
|Lion Copper and Gold Corp.
|OTCQB: LCGMF | CSE: LEO
|MTM Critical Metals
|OTCQB: MTMCF | ASX: MTM
|First Phosphate Corp.
|OTCQB: FRSPF | CSE: PHOS
|Giga Metals Corp.
|OTCQX: GIGGF | TSXV: GIGA
|Luca Mining Corp.
|OTCQX: LUCMF | TSXV: LUCA
|Alta Copper Corp.
|OTCQX: ATCUF | TSX: ATCU
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com