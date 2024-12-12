Precious Metals & Critical Materials Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

| Source: Virtual Investor Conferences Virtual Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Precious Metals & Critical Materials Virtual Investor Conference, held December 10th and 11th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/41zgJ3P

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download
investor materials from the company’s resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through December 16th.

December 10th

PresentationTicker(s)
Novo Resources Corp.OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX: NVO
Silver Tiger Metals Inc.OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR
Gold Terra Resource Corp.OTCQB: YGTFF | TSXV: YGT
RIO2 LimitedOTCQX: RIOFF | TSXV: RIO
Aftermath Silver Ltd.OTCQX: AAGFF | TSXV: AAG
EnviroGold Global LimitedOTCQB: ESGLF | CSE: NVRO
Outcrop Silver CorporationOTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG


December 11th

PresentationTicker(s)
American Rare Earths Ltd.OTCQX: AMRRY | ASX: ARR
Myriad Uranium Corp.OTCQB: MYRUF | CSE: M
Lion Copper and Gold Corp.OTCQB: LCGMF | CSE: LEO
MTM Critical MetalsOTCQB: MTMCF | ASX: MTM
First Phosphate Corp.OTCQB: FRSPF | CSE: PHOS
Giga Metals Corp.OTCQX: GIGGF | TSXV: GIGA
Luca Mining Corp.OTCQX: LUCMF | TSXV: LUCA
Alta Copper Corp.OTCQX: ATCUF | TSX: ATCU


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com