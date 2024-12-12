The Shishi Hongshan Power Plant Wharf Approach Dike and Breakwater Repair Project has officially started construction

Xiamen, Fujian, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the construction of the Fujian Shishi Hongshan Thermal Power Plant Coal Terminal Project breakwater and approach embankment protection damage repair project, in which the Xiamen Branch of CCCC Third Harbor Engineering Co.,Ltd. participated, officially started.

The coal terminal project of Hongshan Thermal Power Plant in Shishi, Fujian is located in the sea area south of the mouth of Quanzhou Bay, about 2 kilometers east of Dongdian Village, Jinshang Town, Shishi City. The project construction period is about 8 months. The main work content is to repair the damage to the breakwater and approach dike. The repair area is 350 meters of breakwater, 770 meters of approach dike, and 80 meters of approach bridge. It includes the prefabrication, replacement, hoisting and adjustment of cushion blocks and twisting blocks. The weights of the twisting blocks are 7 tons, 10 tons, 13 tons and 18 tons respectively.

The timely start of this repair project will promote the comprehensive safe production of Fujian Hongshan Cogeneration Power Coal Terminal under complex and harsh sea conditions, provide stable and efficient power supply to the region, and strengthen regional energy security, which is of positive significance.

In 2008, Xiamen Branch of CCCC Third Harbor Engineering Co.,Ltd. won the bid for the Fujian Hongshan Cogeneration Power Coal Terminal and approach embankment project. After the project was completed, it won the National Quality Engineering Award and the China Electric Power Quality Engineering Award. This project is the company's second win in Fujian Hongshan Cogeneration's breakwater repair project after 16 years. "Xiamen Branch of CCCC Third Harbor Engineering Co.,Ltd." will continue to develop its ambitions in "Fujian Hongshan Cogeneration Power Co.,Ltd". (Author: Yuan Hongming, Lai Junhai)

