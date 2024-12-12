AIM ImmunoTech Expands Patent Portfolio with New Netherlands Composition and Methods Patent Covering Ampligen for Use in the Post-COVID Condition of Fatigue

OCALA, Fla., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”) today announced that the Netherlands Patent Office (Octrooicentrum Nederland) has granted Patent No. 2,032,813 — a compositions and methods patent — covering Ampligen® (rintatolimod) for use in the treatment of the post-COVID condition of fatigue. The patent inventors, AIM CEO Thomas K. Equels and AIM Medical Officer David R. Strayer, M.D., have assigned the granted patent to the Company.

AIM CEO Thomas K. Equels commented, “Over the course of the past year in particular, we have had great success in expanding our global intellectual property portfolio, with U.S. patents for the combination of Ampligen with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of challenging cancers, for a novel method for the treatment of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, and for methods and compositions for treating debilitating endometriosis. We are pleased to continue executing on that initiative and to further broaden AIM’s existing portfolio for the treatment of COVID-19-related illnesses with this new Netherlands patent. Much of our European research is conducted in the Netherlands at the world-renowned Erasmus Medical Center.”

Ampligen is AIM’s RNA product candidate designed to modulate the immune system. Data from in vitro, pre-clinical and clinical experiments suggest that Ampligen has a broad-spectrum early-onset antiviral effect by stimulating a strong innate immune response. The Company has conducted experiments in SARS-CoV-2 showing Ampligen has a strong impact on viral replication. Additionally, AIM conducted a Phase 2 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Ampligen as a potential therapeutic for people with the post-COVID condition of fatigue (“AMP-518”) and recently reported positive topline results demonstrating Ampligen to be generally well tolerated and efficacy results offering preliminary evidence that Ampligen may reduce fatigue in subjects with post-COVID conditions. Upon analysis of the complete clinical patient data from the AMP-518 clinical trial, the Company believes Ampligen has the potential to be a therapeutic for people with the moderate-to-severe post-COVID condition of fatigue, and that this would be the likely subject population for AIM’s planned follow-up clinical trial.

