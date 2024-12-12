New study shows Californians are pro-ADU: 66% of California’s homeowners have considered adding ADUs to their properties

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New data from Samara shows surging interest in accessory dwelling units (ADUs). Sixty-six percent of homeowners surveyed are open to adding ADUs on their properties and 87% support their neighbors building ADUs. This report follows record permit growth for ADUs—with 2023 seeing 20x growth over 2016. One in 5 construction permits issued in California this year were for ADUs.

The demand for ADUs comes at a time where California needs solutions for more housing supply. According to this study, nearly 65% of homeowners believe ADUs can help solve California’s housing supply crisis. California lawmakers continue to hone in on housing production, with the Governor signing over 60 housing-related bills into law this past legislative session. We also saw continued support for the expansion of ADUs with the passing of AB 2533, SB 1211, and SB 1077 this year. These bills—which reduce local control over the development of ADUs—will take effect January 1, 2025. Beyond California, pro-ADU legislation has been passed in states like Colorado, Connecticut, Maine, Montana, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, and Washington.

Key findings from this study include:

California homeowners support the ADU surge

66% of respondents have considered or are open to adding an ADU to their property.

89% of respondents are open to state legislation allowing homeowners to add ADUs to their properties.

87% of respondents support their neighbors building ADUs.

65% of respondents believe ADUs can play a significant role in providing more housing options.

ADUs offer new housing options for families and renters

36% of homeowners surveyed would use an ADU to house family members, either to reduce housing costs or care for aging parents.

23% of homeowners would rent an ADU for additional income.

Other use cases include home office (10%), hobbies (15%), and guest house (12%).



Homeowners prefer ADUs to be accessible to accommodate aging or disabled family

58% of respondents said it’s likely they use an ADU for housing aging family members.

31% of respondents said an ADU would make it easier to provide care for aging or disabled family members.

91% of respondents said having accessibility features (ramps, wider doorways, walk-in showers) would be either essential or favorable.



“The combination of house prices, housing supply shortages, and favorable legislation has led to a surge in ADUs adoption across the state,” said Mike McNamara, co-founder and CEO of Samara, which handles the entire ADU process from conception to completion. “California needs solutions. ADUs are a clear way to add more housing without changing the character of our neighborhoods. ADUs keep families close together, they provide additional income, and they help add square footage to homes at a time where moving is nearly impossible for most.”

To see the full report, click here .

This study was conducted in October 2024 and surveyed a diverse cohort of 1,000 individuals, representative of the population, who own a home in California and do not already own an ADU. Respondents are not affiliated with Samara.

About Samara

Samara is on a mission to transform the way we live, starting with the home. The company’s first product, Backyard, is a high-quality accessory dwelling unit (ADU) that easily adds additional living space to your property. Backyard is designed to be flexible, giving homeowners more room for whatever they need—be it an in-law suite, home office, or rental unit. Samara uniquely manages Backyard from concept to completion, handling everything from product design and manufacturing to permitting, delivery, installation, and financing. Started by CEO Mike McNamara and Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia, Samara is backed by Airbnb, Thrive Capital, 8VC and other leading corporate and venture investors. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Contact:

samara@launchsquad.com