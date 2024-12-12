Usio Mourns the Loss of Long-Time, Previous Retired, Board Member, Dr. Peter Kirby, PhD

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a cloud-based provider of integrated FinTech electronic payment solutions, is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Dr. Peter Kirby, the Company’s longest-serving board member, on December 7, 2024.

“I am heartbroken by Peter’s passing,” said Louis Hoch, Vice-Chairman, President, and CEO. “Peter was not only a mentor and confidant, but also a dear friend, professor, and even a golf partner for nearly 36 years. Our relationship began during my undergraduate and graduate studies at Our Lady of the Lake University, where Peter’s guidance left a lasting impression. We were fortunate to continue benefiting from his wisdom when we invited him to join the Company’s Board of Directors. Throughout his tenure, Peter was a steadfast coach, mentor, and a voice of reason.”

“Peter’s approach to strategic management was unparalleled,” continued Mr. Hoch. “He developed a unique methodology for creating strategic plans that were both simple to understand and highly effective in execution. His process, which he called 'MCGO'—pronounced 'mick-go'—stood for Mission, Commitment, Goals, and Opportunities. This framework empowered organizations and Usio to align all stakeholders around a clear and actionable vision.”

Dr. Kirby served on Usio’s Board from 2001 until his retirement in 2016. His leadership was instrumental in establishing the Company’s audit committee and other key governance structures, particularly in preparation for Usio’s uplisting to Nasdaq in 2015. Over the years, he contributed to the Company’s audit, nomination and governance, and compensation committees.

In a special meeting of the board of directors of the Company on December 10, 2024, the Board unanimously voted to honor Dr. Kirby with the posthumous title of Director Emeritus, a recognition of his lasting impact on Usio and its continued success.

