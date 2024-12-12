Salvador Insurance Agency Selects EZLynx for Single Source of Truth and Enhanced Reporting

Lewisville, TX., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx, an Applied company, today announced that Salvador Insurance Agency (SIA) has selected EZLynx management system to store and easily access agency and customer data for greater visibility into business performance. EZLynx’s all-in-one management system will provide a single source for all business and customer information across all processes, including sales, accounting, rating and more, giving a clear picture of agency health as well as possibilities for growth, such as new business and cross-selling opportunities.

“For years, our agency has relied on spreadsheets for everything, and while this may have served our needs in the past, it has become clear that spreadsheets create more work for our team to manage and effectively use,” said Dan Salvador, founder, Salvador Insurance Agency. “EZLynx helps us to easily see where we need to focus our attention within the business, as well as understand the opportunities within our book of business so we can make the right decisions for our agency.”

EZLynx’s integrated agency management technologies provide comparative rating, agency management and automation, commercial submissions, retention tools, consumer quoting, email marketing, text messaging, online client self-servicing, and so much more. The system maximizes agencies’ potential by increasing their ability to retain current customers while acquiring new business. By providing a central location, EZLynx enables agents to generate and store quotes, policies and documents, as well as easily remarket with up-to-date information that is synced from agents’ daily policy downloads. Through advanced automation and the ability to seamlessly connect to insurers and insureds, agents using EZLynx improve productivity, simplify management, optimize serviceability and increase profitability.

“While easily accessing data and understanding business performance is essential in enabling team productivity and making informed decisions that will lead to greater profitability, many agencies don’t have a full or accurate picture due to manual methods or data living in multiple applications,” said Michael Streit, president, EZLynx. “EZLynx delivers easy-to-understand access to all business and customer data living in its single system, giving SIA the information they need to run smoothly and focus on growth.”

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 37,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than 14 million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.