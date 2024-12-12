Exagen Inc. Achieves Key Milestone with 1,000,000th Patient Tested by AVISE® CTD

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. , a leading provider of autoimmune testing, today announced the completion of its 1,000,000th AVISE CTD test, marking a significant milestone that underscores the company’s dedication to supporting patients and clinicians managing connective tissue diseases (CTD) and other autoimmune conditions.

AVISE CTD provides clinicians with critical information to accurately diagnose autoimmune and connective tissue diseases. Traditional screening methods often lack accuracy, resulting in repeat testing and delayed diagnosis. With significant increases in autoimmune incidence in recent years, AVISE CTD provides unique biomarkers that empower clinicians to confidently and quickly diagnose various CTDs.

“Aiding in the care of our 1,000,000th patient is a huge milestone for our organization and demonstrates the value and utility that AVISE CTD provides in the care of patients with suspected autoimmune disease. We are very proud of reaching this level of adoption and look forward to continuing to support the rheumatologic community with future innovations,” said John Aballi, President and CEO of Exagen.

Since launching AVISE CTD in 2012, Exagen has produced an extensive body of peer-reviewed literature supporting the test’s clinical validity and utility. These publications and the 1,000,000th completed test demonstrate the importance of AVISE CTD in patient care.

Learn more about AVISE CTD and its unique ability to provide diagnostic clarity.

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN) is a leading provider of autoimmune diagnostics, committed to transforming care for patients with chronic and debilitating autoimmune conditions. Based in San Diego County, Calif., Exagen’s mission is to provide clarity in autoimmune disease decision making and improve clinical outcomes through its innovative testing portfolio. The company’s flagship product, AVISE® CTD, enables clinicians to more effectively diagnose complex autoimmune conditions such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and Sjögren’s disease earlier and with greater accuracy. Exagen’s laboratory specializes in the testing of rheumatic diseases, delivering precise and timely results, supported by a full suite of AVISE-branded tests for disease diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring. With a focus on research, innovation, education, and patient-centered care, Exagen is dedicated to addressing the ongoing challenges of autoimmune disease management. For more information, visit Exagen.com or follow @ExagenInc on X.

Forward-Looking Statements

Exagen cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Exagen's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Exagen that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Exagen’s business, including, without limitation Exagen’s goals, strategies and ambitions; potential future financial and business performance; the potential for Exagen’s research to lead to positive impacts to patients; the potential for Exagen’s research to lead to new or improved testing products; the potential utility and effectiveness of Exagen’s services and testing solutions; the potential value of updates being made to AVISE® CTD; potential shareholder value and growth and 2024 guidance. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Exagen that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Exagen’s business, including, without limitation: delays in reimbursement and coverage decisions from Medicare and third-party payors and in interactions with regulatory authorities, and delays in ongoing and planned clinical trials involving its tests; changes in laws and regulations related to Exagen’s regulatory requirements; Exagen’s commercial success depends upon attaining and maintaining significant market acceptance of its testing products among rheumatologists, patients, third-party payors and others in the medical community; Exagen’s ability to successfully execute on its business strategies; third-party payors not providing coverage and adequate reimbursement for Exagen’s testing products, including Exagen’s ability to collect on funds due; Exagen’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its testing products; regulatory developments affecting Exagen’s business; and other risks described in Exagen’s prior press releases and Exagen’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in Exagen’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Exagen undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Investors:

Ryan Douglas

Exagen Inc.

ir@exagen.com

760.560.1525