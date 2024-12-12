Brdge Launches Bespoke Generative AI Consulting and Venture Builder Service for Startups and Scaleups

Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In less than a year, Brdge has rapidly emerged as one of the hottest new players in the global technology consulting landscape. This dynamic emerging technology and AI consultancy, along with its venture studio, has not only established an international presence with offices in Dubai and Saudi Arabia but has also partnered with some of the world’s largest organizations across both the public and private sectors.

Co-founded by Saachin Bhatt, one of Accenture’s youngest consultants globally, Brdge is breaking the market with its unique model that brings best-in-class consulting, engineering, and business operations expertise directly to organizations. Saachin began his career with a degree apprenticeship before securing a spot at the Georgia Institute of Technology to complete a master’s degree. This achievement led him to become Accenture’s youngest consultant worldwide, where he excelled by deploying AI solutions across industries and generating £15 million in cost savings. His notable accomplishments include advising CEOs of the largest organisations in the world on AI strategies, creating innovative Generative AI products, and publishing research in international academic journals.

Beyond his entrepreneurial endeavors, Saachin serves on the board and as an advisor for various organizations, including a school recognized as one of the ‘Top 10 Best in the World’. His commitment to fostering the next generation of talent and his passion for making complex technological concepts accessible have made him a sought-after speaker and educator. With a unique blend of technical expertise, strategic insight, and a dedication to education, Saachin continues to shape the future of technology and innovation.

“Our mission is to ‘brdge’ the gap between cutting-edge technology and accessible solutions for businesses of all sizes,” said Saachin Bhatt, co-founder of Brdge. “We aim to bring gold-standard practices and best-in-class expertise to startups and scaleups. In today’s economy, SMEs need to leverage the latest technology not only to survive but to excel in a competitive market, but they often cannot afford the big consultancies. This is where we ‘brdge’ the gap by providing the same high-quality services at affordable prices.”

“By assembling a team of successful entrepreneurs who have previously exited their own ventures, we’re offering unparalleled expertise in consulting, engineering, and business operations,” added Bhatt.

The industry expert has utilised his experience to ensure Brdge’s bespoke consulting and venture building services offer clients a wide variety of benefits, such as:

Zero to One: Brdge’s Zero to One model is designed to help founders transform their innovative ideas into successful products. We provide comprehensive support throughout the journey, including product development, go-to-market strategies, capital raising, and full business advisory services. Our team works closely with founders to build robust solutions that meet market needs, ensuring a strong foundation for growth and success.

Business Innovation: Through our Business Innovation services, Brdge assists SMEs and enterprises in navigating their digital transformation journeys. We begin by deeply understanding the unique business challenges and goals of each organization. By identifying the root of business problems before proposing technical solutions, we ensure that our strategies are aligned with our clients’ objectives. Our approach enables organizations to optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and drive sustainable growth using the latest emerging technologies and AI.

AI Venture Builder: With the goal of partnering with visionary entrepreneurs and helping turn innovative ideas into thriving businesses, Brdge offers a unique Venture Program designed to propel AI-driven startups to new heights. In this collaborative model, our world-class, award-winning consultants, engineers and entrepreneurs invest their time and resources into high-growth potential companies, providing extensive end-to-end assistance for the full launch and growth of new ventures, including technology development, marketing, branding, public relations, website creation, and more, in exchange for equity in the company. We become long-term partners, sitting on the company’s board and acting as advisors to the founders throughout their entrepreneurial journey.

Training: At Brdge, we are committed to empowering organizations and individuals through our Training services. We tailor our training programs to the user persona and specific industry, ensuring that the content is both relevant and practical. By customizing our training to meet the unique needs and challenges of each client, we make complex technological concepts accessible and directly applicable to their work.

Brdge invites visionary entrepreneurs, founders, and organizations looking to harness the power of AI and emerging technologies to transform their businesses. To learn more or to schedule a consultation with our specialist team, please visit our website at www.brdge.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Brdge

Founded by experienced startup founders, leading global consultants, and top-class engineers, Brdge specializes in democratizing access to emerging technologies and AI, turning them into practical, powerful tools for startups. By blending our team’s exceptional expertise with organizations’ ambitious goals, Brdge offers expert emerging tech & AI consultancy that bridges the gap to a world of future-driven opportunities.

More Information

To learn more about Brdge and its consulting and venture building service for startups, scaleups and SMEs, please visit the website at https://www.brdge.ai/.

