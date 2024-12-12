Triller Investor Day: Vision and Growth Strategies

Los Angeles, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Triller Group Inc.’s (Nasdaq: ILLR) (“Triller Group” or “the Company”) highly anticipated Investor Day quickly approaching, we are excited to remind all investors, stakeholders, and enthusiasts to register online for this exclusive event, scheduled for December 18, 2024, at 10:00 AM Pacific Time.

Triller Group is gearing up to unveil its strategic vision and growth plans during this insightful session. The Investor Day promises to provide a unique opportunity to hear directly from key executives, gain valuable insights into the company's future trajectory, and understand the exciting developments shaping the future of Triller Group.

Agenda Highlights and Speakers:

The event will feature presentations from executives within Triller Group, offering in-depth updates on pivotal topics including:

Updates on the successful merger of AGBA and Triller by Mr. Wing Fai Ng (Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Triller Group) and Mr. Mark Carbeck (Chief Financial Officer of Triller Corp.).

(Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Triller Group) and (Chief Financial Officer of Triller Corp.). Roadmap for the next-generation Triller App from Mr. Sean Kim (Chief Executive Officer of Triller App and the Company’s Triller Platform Co. subsidiary).

(Chief Executive Officer of Triller App and the Company’s Triller Platform Co. subsidiary). Vision and 2025 business strategy for BKFC from Mr. David Feldman (Group Chief Executive Officer and Founder of BKFC).

(Group Chief Executive Officer and Founder of BKFC). Strategic roadmap and growth plans for TrillerTV in 2025 from Mr. Kosta Jordanov (Chief Executive Officer and Founder of TrillerTV) and Mr. Eric Winter (President and (Chief Operation Officer of TrillerTV).

(Chief Executive Officer and Founder of TrillerTV) (President and (Chief Operation Officer of TrillerTV). Business and roadmap for Amplify and Julius from Mr. Manoj Malhotra (SVP of Tech Ops of Triller Platform) and Mr. Stefan Mayo (SVP of Sales of Triller Corp.).

(SVP of Tech Ops of Triller Platform) and (SVP of Sales of Triller Corp.). Updates and insights into Triller Group’s overall strategic and financial objectives from Mr. Jeroen Nieuwkoop (Chief Strategy Officer).

(Chief Strategy Officer). Operational efficiencies and transformation initiatives from Ms. Tasha Nikpey (Chief Operation Officer of Triller Corp.).



To maximize the session’s value, we kindly request that all questions be submitted in advance. Due to overwhelming interest, the deadline for question submission is Monday, December 16, 2024, at 6:00 PM Pacific Time. The discussion will focus on strategic and relevant topics, and a dedicated FAQ session is planned to address broader investor concerns.

We will prioritize pre-submitted questions during our Investor Day to ensure a structured and efficient discussion. Additional inquiries can be directed to our Investor Relations team at IR@Triller.co, where our team will be happy to assist.



How to Join:

The event will be hosted online. Once registered, participants will receive a detailed agenda and the meeting link.

Date: December 18, 2024

Time: 10AM Pacific Time

Registration and Question Submission: https://trillercorp.com/investor-day-registration/.

The Investor Day will mark a pivotal moment for Triller Group as it continues to drive innovation and expand its global footprint. Investors are encouraged to attend and gain first hand insights into the company’s future strategy and vision.

For more details, visit Triller’s Investor Relations website at https://trillercorp.com/ir/.

About Triller Group Inc.



Triller Group is a US-based company that operates two main businesses: the newly merged US-based social media operations (Triller Corp.), and the legacy operations of the Company in Hong Kong (“AGBA”).

Triller Corp. is a next generation, AI-powered, social media and live-streaming event platform for creators. Pairing music culture with sports, fashion, entertainment, and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology, Triller Corp. uses proprietary AI technology to push and track content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks, enabling them to reach millions of additional users. Triller Corp. additionally owns Triller Sports, Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC); Amplify.ai, a leading machine-learning, AI platform; and TrillerTV, a premier global PPV, AVOD, and SVOD streaming service. For more information, visit www.triller.co .

Established in 1993, AGBA is a leading, multi-channel business platform that offers a broad set of financial services and healthcare products to consumers through a tech-led ecosystem, enabling clients to unlock the choices that best suit their needs. The Group is organized into four market-leading businesses: Platform Business, Distribution Business, Healthcare Business, and Fintech Business. For more information, please visit www.agba.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

