Varonis Broadens Data Security Coverage to ServiceNow

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), today announced it extended its data security coverage to ServiceNow. The integration expands Varonis' coverage to continuously discover and classify critical data and resolve issues related to data risk and overexposure within ServiceNow.

ServiceNow’s cloud IT Service Management platform handles business-critical data related to everything from IT operations to HR, making it a prime target for attackers. Additionally, the platform’s extensive customization options can result in misconfigured access controls, putting sensitive data at risk of exposure.

Varonis offers a unified view into data wherever it lives, providing IT and security teams with deep visibility to improve their cloud data security posture. Varonis for ServiceNow finds and protects sensitive data in structured formats like fields and tables, and unstructured data within logs, emails, service tickets, and attachments. With Varonis, organizations can find and fix security issues before they become incidents.

Varonis’ coverage for ServiceNow is the latest product addition for the data security leader. Varonis recently added Google Cloud and Databricks to its coverage portfolio, along with automated remediation capabilities for its Salesforce offering. These enhancements are part of the company's ongoing commitment to help customers automatically reduce their cloud data security risk and stop cyberattacks with a unified platform.

“Every cloud solution is unique, and piecemeal security approaches create vulnerabilities that attackers can exploit to steal your critical data,” said Brian Vecci, Field CTO, Varonis. “Varonis takes the complexity out of securing sensitive ServiceNow data, while providing one centralized place to manage posture and policies across all your SaaS applications and cloud services.”

