License update for Kaldvik

Today, MAST (Iceland Food and Veterinary Authority) and UST (The Environmental Agency of Iceland) have both advertised their proposal of a new farming license for Kaldvík Hf., a 100% owned subsidiary of Kaldvik AS, for up to 10,000 tonnes maximum allowed biomass (MAB) in Seyðisfjörður in the Eastfjords of Iceland. If issued in accordance with the proposal, the biomass of fertile salmon can amount to a maximum of 6,500 tonnes at any point in time with remaining biomass of 3,500 tonnes of sterile salmon, at three new sites in Seyðisfjörður.

Stakeholders have until 20th January 2025 to comment on the license proposal before the license is issued. If the license is issued, the company will hold licenses for a total of 41,000 tonnes of maximum biomass for fertile salmon and 12.800 of sterile salmon in the Eastfjords of Iceland.

For further information, contact Roy-Tore Rikardsen.+354 7910006





