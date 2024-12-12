Brenda Staffan With Priority OnDemand Elected to American Ambulance Association Board of Directors

Knoxville, TN, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Ambulance Association (AAA) has announced the election of Brenda Staffan, Chief Government Affairs and Public Policy Officer for Priority OnDemand, to its Board of Directors. Staffan will serve as the Region Five Director for a three-year term, representing Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, and Utah.

With more than three decades of experience in emergency medical services (EMS) and healthcare policy, Staffan brings a wealth of expertise and a long-standing commitment to the ambulance industry. Staffan currently leads Priority OnDemand’s government relations and public policy strategies, driving sustainable partnerships and advocating for policies that support innovative and efficient healthcare delivery.

Priority OnDemand is a transformative healthcare company that reimagines emergency medical services through an integrated, multi-pronged approach combining medical transportation, telehealth, hospital logistics software, and specialty vehicle manufacturing. By seamlessly blending technology with comprehensive medical service delivery, the company empowers healthcare providers to expand access, enhance patient experiences, and create more efficient, value-driven care models across communities.

Previously, Staffan served as Senior Advisor to the Emergency Triage, Treat & Transport (ET3) Model with the federal Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation as part of the ORAU Inspire Program. She also held the role of Executive Director of the California Ambulance Association.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to serve on the AAA Board of Directors,” said Staffan. “I deeply appreciate the confidence of my colleagues and look forward to continuing to advocate for the ambulance industry, ensuring its resilience and success.”

The American Ambulance Association is dedicated to supporting its members in delivering high-quality, patient-focused ambulance services. For more information about the American Ambulance Association and its Board of Directors, visit www.ambulance.org.

Staffan’s term begins Jan 2025.

About Priority OnDemand

Built on a proven foundation as a national leader in EMS and medical transportation, Priority OnDemand’s expert healthcare services and technology solutions create important connections across the continuum of care that solve challenges and reduce inefficiencies for patients, providers, hospitals, and healthcare facilities, communities, and insurers. Priority OnDemand offers solutions across interconnected businesses: EMS & Medical Transportation, Telehealth, Patient Logistics, and Customized Vehicle Solutions. The Priority OnDemand team consists of more than 4,100 healthcare services professionals who impact the lives of 830,000 patients annually. For more information, please visit www.priorityondemand.com.

###

