Zefiro Methane Corp. SVP to Lead Carbon Credit-Focused Webinar Hosted by Penn State University

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (Frankfurt: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the “Company”, “Zefiro”, or “ZEFI”) today announced that its Senior Vice President of Corporate Development Luke Plants will be leading a free public webinar hosted by Penn State University today at noon EST. During the webinar, entitled “Carbon Avoidance Credits in Oil and Gas Well Plugging,” Mr. Plants will underscore the Company’s industry-leading efforts to produce high-quality, American Carbon Registry-approved carbon offset products via their nationwide portfolio of oil and gas well plugging projects. The webinar is free to join, and the list of expected attendees includes landowners, capital markets participants, and government officials.

Mr. Plants represents the third generation of family leadership of Plants & Goodwin, Inc. (“P&G”) , a plug and abandonment services firm based in Bradford, Pennsylvania that was acquired by the Company in 2023. The webinar is the latest in a series of notable public appearances and media placements for Mr. Plants, which includes featuring on BBC News’ Future Earth series and serving as a keynote speaker at the American Association of Petroleum Geologists’ “Orphan, Abandoned, Idle, and Marginal Wells” conference earlier this year.

Information on the webinar can be found below:

Date and Time: Noon Eastern Today, December 12, 2024

Duration: Approximately One Hour

Cost/Fees: Free of Charge

Registration: Advance registration is required and can be done through this link

A link to the recorded webinar will be emailed to registrants within ten business days after the live event. The recording will be accessible for six months from the event date.





Zefiro SVP of Corporate Development Luke Plants commented, “With public and private sector stakeholders across the globe seeking new, innovative ways to address complex environmental remediation challenges, there is an increasing need for the revenue sources that only high-quality, direct impact carbon offset credits can provide. Our emphasis on expanding our plugging and carbon markets operations have placed Zefiro in a unique position to address this increasing demand, and I look forward to connecting with investors, colleagues, and students about our collective capacity to help more of our communities address this legacy issue.”

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is an environmental services company, specializing in methane abatement. Zefiro strives to be a key commercial force towards Active Sustainability. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, Zefiro is building a new toolkit to clean up air, land, and water sources directly impacted by methane leaks. The Company has built a fully integrated ground operation driven by an innovative monetization solution for the emerging methane abatement marketplace. As an originator of high-quality U.S.-based methane offsets, Zefiro aims to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns.

