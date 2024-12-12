Quantum Computing Expected to be a Better Fit for Weather Forecasting as Latest Innovation is Changing the Industry

PALM BEACH, Fla. , Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - Most industry insiders believe that Quantum Computing is potentially a better fit for weather forecasting than classical computers. It can perform advanced simulations more efficiently. It can be easily installed at locations around the globe. It can function efficiently when stored at high temperatures. It can store extensive data for better pattern recognition. One source said that Quantum computing is potentially a better fit for weather forecasting than classical computers because it can perform advanced simulations more efficiently, saying that: Quantum computing is a better fit because it has the potential to speedily process vast amounts of weather data and conduct analysis that is too complex for classical computers. The speed of the algorithms can allow the use of real time data to impact the predicting. Despite decades of continuously refining calculating power, directly forecasting the weather is still delicate. Quantum computers made it a bit easy however. The speed of the algorithms in quantum computing can permit the use of real-time data to influence the forecasting, and advanced weather prediction will help all industries, especially transportation, supply chain and logistics, and farming. A report from Astute Analytica added: “The weather forecasting services market is poised for exponential growth, driven by advancements in AI technology, increasing demand for accurate climate data, and expanding applications across agriculture, aviation, and disaster management. Businesses and governments alike are investing heavily, ensuring a robust and lucrative future for this essential industry. The global weather forecasting services market is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 11.6 billion by 2032 up from US$ 4.0 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, 2024–2032.” Active Companies in the markets today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO), Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG).

Astute Analytica continued: “The global weather forecasting services market is expected to see significant advancements, driven by the integration of cutting-edge technologies like quantum computing, AI-driven models, and enhanced satellite systems. In 2023, 40% of weather forecasts are being refined using AI algorithms, while machine learning models have been adopted by 35 meteorological agencies worldwide. Big data analytics now process over 2.5 quintillion bytes daily, enabling more precise and tailored predictions. Additionally, the deployment of 150 new geostationary satellites has enhanced data accuracy, providing real-time updates. The proliferation of 5G networks, now covering 68 countries, and the expansion of IoT devices to 14 billion units globally have further bolstered data transmission and connectivity.”

ZenaTech Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ZENA) Launches Quantum Computing Project for Traffic Optimization and Weather Forecasting using Drones – ZenaTech, a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone solutions, Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS), Quantum Computing solutions, and enterprise SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) solutions, today announces the launch of a Quantum Computing project for traffic optimization and weather forecasting using the company’s drones. The project, called Sky Traffic, was developed following interest received from a government client to use the company’s ZenaDrone 1000 drones to monitor vehicle traffic.

The project will provide real-time traffic data to both the government agency and to drivers, with a goal of improving the precision, accuracy and speed of information to optimize functions such as traffic flows and routing, traffic signal management, public safety, and deployment of government services. This is achieved by accessing larger datasets and more computing power more rapidly than current methods. ZenaTech’s Quantum Computing team will leverage Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its computing platform to manage the project. The company also plans to utilize Sky Traffic with ZenaDrone 1000 drones in weather radar applications for faster and more precise weather forecasting.

“The Sky Traffic project is an important and exciting application of our product capabilities and team knowledge into the Quantum Computing area. Integrating quantum computing with AI-driven drones will revolutionize how we analyze and respond to complex data, enabling faster, more accurate decision-making and unlocking new possibilities in automation, efficiency, and real-time problem-solving,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.

Quantum computing is an emergent field of cutting-edge computer science harnessing the unique qualities of quantum mechanics to solve problems beyond the ability of even the most powerful classical computers of today, to process massively complicated mathematical problems and data at orders of magnitude faster speeds.

Drones are used by governments to monitor and improve road traffic by providing real-time aerial surveillance of traffic conditions, and identifying congestion, accidents, and bottlenecks. Equipped with cameras, sensors, and GPS, drones can collect data on vehicle flow, enabling authorities to optimize traffic signals, redirect traffic, and plan infrastructure improvements and emergency management based on real-time insights. Quantum Computing can supercharge the speed and precision of these applications.

Drones are used in weather forecasting to collect real-time atmospheric data from hard-to-reach areas, such as storm systems or remote regions, providing valuable input for weather models. Quantum computers can then analyze this vast and complex data much faster and more accurately, improving weather predictions and enhancing the ability to forecast extreme events like hurricanes or tornadoes. Continued… Read this full release by visiting: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-zena/

Other recent developments in the technology industry include:

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) recently announced the availability of the Scalar® i7 RAPTOR, the latest advancement in tape storage technology tailored to support growing AI and cloud use cases. Originally announced in March of this year, the Scalar i7 RAPTOR is designed for hyperscale customers, managed service providers (MSPs), and large enterprises and is the densest, most scalable tape solution on the market. As organizations look to retain more data than ever for AI, analysis, and business insights, this new offering gives customers an ultra-low cost, green, and secure solution for data lakes, data protection, and private and hybrid cloud deployments.

“IDC expects the surging demand for AI workloads will lead to a significant increase in datacenter capacity, energy consumption, and carbon emissions, with AI datacenter capacity projected to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.5% through 2027,” said Greg Macatee, research manager, Infrastructure Systems, Platforms and Technologies Group at IDC. “With this increase of energy consumption, enterprises require new and innovative infrastructure to improve power and datacenter efficiency.”

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage and 5G/Edge, recently showcased its latest high-compute-density multi-node solutions, which are optimized for high intensity HPC workloads. These systems include the innovative liquid-cooled FlexTwin 2U 4-node purpose-built HPC architecture and the industry leading SuperBlade with up to 20 nodes in a 6U or an 8U chassis with a range of storage drive options. Each SuperBlade can accommodate an NVIDIA GPU per node, accelerating specific applications. Supermicro multi-nodes feature shared resources to enhance efficiency and reduce raw materials usage, with significant density improvements compared to standard rackmount systems.

“Since the release of the industry-first Twin systems back in 2007, Supermicro has consistently been a pioneer in developing the densest, most efficient multi-node architectures for HPC workloads,” said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. “The new FlexTwin houses either the Intel Xeon 6 processors with P-cores or the new AMD EPYC 9005 processors, giving customers the choice for their HPC racks scale deployments. The combination of Supermicro's liquid cooling experience, extensive multi-node development expertise, rack-scale integration capacity, and the latest industry technologies enables us to provide our customers with HPC solutions of unprecedented performance and scale, helping to solve the world's most complex computational challenges.”

Palladyne AI Corp. (“Palladyne AI”), a developer of artificial intelligence software for robotic platforms in the commercial and defense sectors, recently announced an expanded partnership with Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) (“Red Cat”) and its Teal Drones subsidiary (“Teal”), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations. The broadened relationship includes joint go-to-market activities to be coordinated between the companies.

In early October, Palladyne AI and Red Cat announced that they had partnered to embed Palladyne AI’s artificial intelligence software into Teal drones, including those already in the field, to enable autonomous operation and expand drone system capabilities to facilitate the creation of a network of collaborating drones and sensors that self-orchestrate to provide superior intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities. Palladyne AI and Teal’s expanded partnership will include joint sales and marketing for Palladyne AI’s artificial intelligence software on Teal drones. Palladyne Pilot is expected to be available on all Teal drones and will be included in new drones shipped to customers who desire the features and functionality provided by the platform.

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technologies and services, recently announced a collaboration with Kioxia Corporation (“Kioxia”), a world leader in memory solutions, to develop cutting-edge technology that addresses the growing demand for high-performance, scalable storage infrastructure among today's hyperscale environments.

Traditional storage solutions, particularly those relying on hard disk drives (HDDs), struggle to meet the demands of hyperscale environments due to their limited speed, scalability, reliability, and excessive power consumption. HDDs are ill-equipped to handle the massive, fast-growing volumes of data generated in these environments without introducing latency and bandwidth limitations and are difficult to scale and integrate seamlessly into modern data centers.

