Mullen Subsidiary, Bollinger Motors, Announces Class 4 All-Electric Truck Generates Over $4 Million in Post-Production Launch Sales

BREA, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today that its subsidiary, Bollinger Motors (“Bollinger”), has delivered its first 25 B4 trucks, with a retail sales value of approximately $4.1 million during the nearly three months since the company’s September start of production. The company credited the strong sales start to the vehicle’s design and functionality, combined with its strong nationwide dealer network.

The 2025 Bollinger B4 chassis cab is an all-new, all-electric Class 4 commercial truck designed from the ground up with extensive fleet and upfitter input. Bollinger’s unique chassis design protects the 158-kWh battery pack and components to offer unparalleled capability and safety in the commercial market. The vehicle also features a payload in excess of 7,300 pounds with an average driving range of 185 miles. Bollinger Motors began serial production of the B4 on Sept. 16 via its manufacturing partnership with Roush Industries at their facility in Livonia, Michigan.

“It is gratifying to see the Bollinger B4 rolling off the line, onto dealer lots and into customer fleets,” said Jim Connelly, chief revenue officer for Bollinger Motors. “This vehicle has been designed and engineered to provide fleet owners with an economical, sustainable transportation option capable of providing a wide variety of vehicle use cases. Initial customer reaction has been positive, and we have built strong momentum as we head into 2025, with a growing number of significant orders in-process.”

Connelly credited the Bollinger Motors’ nationwide dealer sales and service network for helping the company get out of the gate quickly. During 2024, Bollinger Motors has announced agreements with some of the industry’s top commercial vehicle dealers, including Anderson Motors, TEC Equipment, Nacarato Truck Centers, Bergey’s Truck Centers, Broadway Ford Truck Center, and Affinity Truck Center. The company will continue adding to this impressive dealer roster in key markets in 2025.

Bollinger Motors has passed numerous milestones during this period, including:

Its production launch on Sept. 16 at Roush Industries in Livonia, Michigan;

Achieving FMVSS compliance;

Receiving the Certificate of Conformity from the Environmental Protection Agency, and CARB certification;

The creation of a world-class dealer and service network;

An agreement with Our Next Energy in Novi, Michigan, for battery packs;

Providing a full warranty coverage of the B4 chassis cab; and,

Announcing Syncron as its warranty administration partner and Amerit Fleet Solutions as its mobile service provider.

About Bollinger Motors

Founded in 2015 by Robert Bollinger, Bollinger Motors, Inc. is a U.S.-based company headquartered in Oak Park, Michigan. Bollinger Motors is developing all-electric commercial chassis cab trucks, Classes 4-6. In September of 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned company of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN). Learn more at www.BollingerMotors.com and www.MullenUSA.com.

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. Recently, CARB issued HVIP approval on the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV truck, providing up to $45,000 cash voucher at time of vehicle purchase. The Company has also recently expanded its commercial dealer network to seven dealers, which includes Papé Kenworth, Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group, Eco Auto, and Randy Marion Auto Group, providing sales and service coverage in key West Coast, Midwest, Pacific Northwest, New England and Mid-Atlantic markets.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com.

Mullen Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and Bollinger Motors and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include timing of delivery of the newly ordered B4 trucks; how many vehicles Bollinger will sell; whether Bollinger dealers will order further vehicles; whether the Bollinger B4 will prove successful; how long state and federal electric vehicle incentive programs will continue to apply; the ability of Bollinger Motors’ B4 Class trucks to qualify for such incentive programs; and the impact of incentive programs on the resultant price of the Bollinger B4 Class trucks.

Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: (i) Mullen and Bollinger Motors' ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Mullen and Bollinger Motors' ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with manufacturers, parts and other service providers relating to its business; (iii) Mullen and Bollinger Motors' ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Mullen and Bollinger Motors' ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Mullen and Bollinger Motors' business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Mullen and Bollinger Motors' business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Mullen and Bollinger Motors' business; (x) Mullen and Bollinger Motors' ability to protect its intellectual property; (xi) the vehicles developed will perform as expected and (xii) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen Automotive, Inc., of which Bollinger Motors is a partially owned subsidiary, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen and Bollinger Motors anticipate that subsequent events and developments may cause the Company’s plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen and Bollinger Motors assume no obligation, and specifically disclaim any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen and Bollinger Motors' plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

Bollinger Media Contact:

Mike DeVilling

(248) 875-4207,

mdevilling@westshorepr.com

Contact:

Mullen Automotive, Inc.

+1 (714) 613-1900

www.MullenUSA.com

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Attachment