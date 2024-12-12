Ring in 2025 with a Dazzling and Colourful Fireworks Display at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world prepares to bid farewell to 2024, Hong Kong is set to light up the sky with a breathtaking New Year countdown fireworks display on December 31, 2024. This annual tradition has become a hallmark of the city’s festive spirit, drawing locals and visitors alike to the iconic Victoria Harbour for an unforgettable night of celebration and joy to welcome another journey around the sun.

Adding unparalleled energy to the festivities, Crash Adams, a hit Canadian pop music duo from Toronto, will join the stage of Hong Kong countdown celebrations for the first time, together with performances by local artists.

Guided by the theme ‘The Symphony of Happiness,’ the fireworks display reflects the vibrancy and resilience of life in Hong Kong, delivering a powerful message to take into the new year. Attendees can expect a rich tapestry of colours and dynamic shapes inspired by the essence of life.

Beginning at the stroke of midnight and unfolding over 12 spectacular minutes, the fireworks display encompasses five distinct movements, each representing a vital element of existence: Fire, Earth, Wood, Water and Metal. The grand finale, Light of Future (metal) will see bright multi-hued fireworks and iridescent clouds light up Victoria Harbour, embodying a courageous spirit for a shining future in the year ahead.

In addition to the dazzling fireworks, the stunning show will feature pyrotechnics effects launched from prominent rooftops along the skyline. This multi-layered approach ensures that the entire harbour is alive with colour and sound, creating an immersive atmosphere that will resonate throughout the city.

As part of the festivities, pre-show pyro-shooting stars will take place on Hong Kong Island at 15-minute intervals from 11:00pm, allowing spectators to make their wishes for the coming year as they watch the sky ignite in anticipation. Additionally, a giant countdown clock will grace the façade of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, building excitement as it marks the final moments of 2024.

Join us in celebrating the dawn of 2025, where the sky will come alive with colour and sound. Gather your friends and family, celebrate in your way for a night filled with excitement, wonder, and unforgettable memories, and embrace the joy and hope that the New Year brings.

Stay tuned for more information about the event and tips for the best viewing spots on the Hong Kong Tourism Board website.

Information of Video and Image Download

Download link: https://assetlibrary.hktb.com/assetbank-hktb/action/browseItems?categoryId=1754&categoryTypeId=2

Reference images of Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations are available for download at the link above.

Post-event video footage and photos of Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations will be available for download from 1 January 2025, 03:00 Hong Kong Time (December 31, 2024, 14:00 EST/ 11:00 PST).

Information of Social Media Livestreaming and Satellite Live Feed of “Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations”

1. Details of Social Media Livestreaming (Performances and Fireworks):

Discover Hong Kong YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@hongkong Livestreaming time December 31, 2024, 23:25-24:17 Hong Kong Time

December 31, 2024, 10:25-11:17 AM EST/ 07:25-08:17 AM PST



2. Details of Satellite Feed for Broadcasters (Fireworks only):

Live feed time December 31, 2024, 23:45-24:12 Hong Kong Time/

December 31, 2024, 10:45-11:12 AM EST/ 07:45-08:12 AM PST Signal testing time December 31, 2024, 20:00-20:15 Hong Kong Time/

December 31, 2024, 07:00-07:15 AM EST/ 04 :00-04:15 AM PST Technical support Tel: (852) 2888 1944/ (852) 2883 2867



IntelSat 34, 55.5 degrees West (covering the Americas)

Programme Name New Year Countdown Event On-air Date and Time December 31, 2024, 23:45-24:12 Hong Kong Time/

December 31, 2024, 10:45-11:12 AM EST/ 07:45-08:12 AM PST Satellite IntelSat 34 (55.5° WEST）/ C-band Transponder 19C Slot A (9MHz) Uplink Frequency 6346.5 MHz (Horizontal) Down link Frequency 4121.5 MHz (Vertical) Symbol rate 7.2 Msps FEC 3 / 4 Video Format High Definition 1080i / 59.94 4:2:0 Aspect Ratio 16 : 9 Modulation DVB-S2 / 8PSK Pilot on Roll off 0.2 Encoding Bit Rate 14.0Mbps (MPEG4 H.264) Encryption NIL- Free to Air Audio assignment 1 Program Mixing (L Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II) 2 Program Mixing (R Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II) 3 Program Mixing (L Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II) 4 Program Mixing (R Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)

