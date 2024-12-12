Growing Demand for On-the-go Plant-based Snacks to Push up the Sales of Chickpea Protein- FMI Gauges Market Trends as Witnessed Across 30+ Countries

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chickpea protein market has experienced significant growth in recent years, reflecting the rising consumer preference for plant-based nutrition. In 2019, the market was valued at USD 109.9 million, with worldwide demand achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0% from 2019 to 2023, propelling the industry to USD 166.8 million in 2024. Projections for the 2024-2034 period predict an even steeper growth trajectory, with a 10.8% CAGR anticipated, leading to a market size of USD 465.2 million by the end of 2034.

This remarkable expansion is driven by a surge in global awareness of health, wellness, and sustainable food sources. Chickpea protein has emerged as a standout choice for consumers seeking nutritious, eco-friendly alternatives to animal proteins. Its integration into global cuisines, especially those in the Indian subcontinent, has fueled demand. Additionally, the market is supported by innovations in product applications, such as textured protein additives, hydrolyzed formulations for meat substitutes, and high-performance sports nutrition isolates.

Rapid expansion of the organic chickpea protein market is anticipated to fuel the market expansion of chickpea protein. This can be attributed to an upsurge in consumers diligently picking up ingredients that offer maximum health benefits.

Chickpea protein is derived from chickpeas, which are a part of the legume seed family. Chickpeas have a healthy nutritional composition, with protein content ranging from 16% to 24%, while also comprising other essential nutrients, such as starch, deity fiber, iron, and calcium.

Protein procured from chickpeas has various health benefits, making it ideal for consumption in food processing applications. Moreover, as consumers seek alternatives to animal-based food ingredients, chickpea protein is a fitting substitute.

Chickpea protein is further projected to gradually replace egg, dairy, and meat. In addition, chickpea protein is gluten-free and has no allergenic properties that tend to cause harmful immune responses and allergies in consumers.

Chickpea protein does not contain allergens and is widely applied in food manufacturing, and is expected to continue to be an important application in the future.

In addition, chickpea protein acts as an emulsifier that mixes water and fat, helping to form a stable, viscous bulk substance. Due to these factors, it is also used as a raw material for high- or low-- temperature applications.

Based on the above factors, chick bean protein is mainly used to prepare beverages, chick bean protein bars, delicious snacks, meat substitutes, non-dairy yogurt, eggless mayonnaise, and other non-dairy products.

Key Takeaways

Rising Consumer Demand : Increasing preference for plant-based protein among health-conscious and environmentally aware consumers.

: Increasing preference for plant-based protein among health-conscious and environmentally aware consumers. Growth Acceleration : Projected 10.8% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, reaching USD 465.2 million.

: Projected 10.8% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, reaching USD 465.2 million. Diverse Applications: Expansion into sports nutrition, meat alternatives, and food processing additives.



Key Industry Highlights

Rising Demand in Sports Nutrition:

The global sports nutrition industry is experiencing increased demand for plant-based proteins, including chickpea protein. With a growing number of fitness enthusiasts and athletes, chickpea protein is gaining popularity as an alternative to dairy and synthetic protein powders. It is favored for its high protein content, easy digestion, and beneficial functionalities, making it a preferred choice for sports nutrition brands targeting health-conscious consumers.

The global sports nutrition industry is experiencing increased demand for plant-based proteins, including chickpea protein. With a growing number of fitness enthusiasts and athletes, chickpea protein is gaining popularity as an alternative to dairy and synthetic protein powders. It is favored for its high protein content, easy digestion, and beneficial functionalities, making it a preferred choice for sports nutrition brands targeting health-conscious consumers. Emergence of Specialized Chickpea Protein Ingredients:

The industry is witnessing the development of specialized and value-added chickpea protein ingredients, including high-purity isolates. Manufacturers are focusing on creating formulations tailored for specific nutritional needs. This trend reflects the industry's response to the evolving demands of consumers in the competitive plant protein market.

The industry is witnessing the development of specialized and value-added chickpea protein ingredients, including high-purity isolates. Manufacturers are focusing on creating formulations tailored for specific nutritional needs. This trend reflects the industry's response to the evolving demands of consumers in the competitive plant protein market. Expansion into Nutraceuticals and Personal Care:

Chickpea protein applications are diversifying beyond food and beverages. It is increasingly being incorporated into nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products, such as drugs and creams. The industry is investing in research and development to enhance technological standards and broaden the functionality of chickpea protein.



Growth Drivers

Health & Sustainability Trends: Rising awareness of the environmental impact of animal-based proteins has fueled demand for chickpea protein. Cultural Integration: The prominence of chickpeas in traditional cuisines provides a natural bridge for increased protein extraction applications. Technological Innovations: Advanced processing techniques have improved product quality, scalability, and versatility, encouraging broader adoption.



"The chickpea protein market's growth story reflects a larger trend of conscious consumption and sustainable living. As consumers seek healthier and eco-friendly food options, the industry is well-positioned to deliver innovative and impactful solutions. While challenges like cost and regulatory hurdles persist, the market's robust growth projections signal a bright future for stakeholders willing to invest in technological advancements and strategic partnerships." says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.).





Country-wise Insights

Growth of Chickpea Production and Consumption Drives India’s Market Leadership

India’s dominance in the chickpea industry can be attributed to its position as the largest producer and consumer of chickpeas worldwide. Over centuries, chickpeas have been an integral part of Indian cuisine, fueling demand for various chickpea products, including protein ingredients. Additionally, India’s growing health-conscious population and preference for plant-based diets are contributing to the rising demand for chickpea protein in food and beverage applications.

Plant-Based and Sustainability Trends Drive Chickpea Protein Demand in the USA

The increasing consumer shift towards plant-based foods and beverages has solidified chickpea protein’s prominence in the USA market. Health- and eco-conscious consumers are seeking clean-label protein sources that offer high nutritional value and align with their sustainability goals.

Functional Foods and Health Trends Boost Chickpea Protein Use in China

China’s growing middle class, with its increasing demand for high-quality functional foods, is contributing to the rising popularity of chickpea protein. Chinese consumers are becoming more health-conscious, seeking alternatives to traditional protein sources, which has led to a growing preference for plant-based proteins like chickpeas.

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 USA 11.4% Canada 10.8% Brazil 11.2% China 12.0% India 11.7%

Key Challenge: Environmental Limitations

Chickpea protein powder has a healthy nutritional profile, but certain side effects are hampering the market growth. Overdose of chickpeas and chickpea protein components can cause serious digestive problems and can damage the digestive system. In addition, it also causes bloating and acidity, which may probably limit acceptance to some extent.

Challenges related to chickpea production and subsequent raw material extraction are expected to prevent manufacturers from achieving full sales potential. Substantially, chickpea growers face macro issues such as ideal weather and soil quality.

Chickpeas grow at the end of the rainy season due to the need for residual moisture in the soil. Fluctuating climatic conditions and lack of ideal soil quality limit the production of chickpeas, resulting in a reduced availability of the raw materials needed to produce the raw materials.

In addition to the lack of availability, if chickpeas are not produced under the right conditions, their nutritional profile is severely compromised, which is reflected in the quality of the proteins derived from them. All of the above factors pose a key challenge for players active in the market.

Competitive Landscape

The global chickpea protein market is poised for significant expansion in the coming years, driven by the rising demand for plant-based proteins. Key market players are actively acquiring new companies to broaden their consumer base and strengthen their market presence.

To address the increasing consumer preference for cleaner, more sustainable food options, leading companies are investing heavily in the development of chickpea protein-enriched products. The industry's future looks promising, with strategic partnerships, geographic expansion, and the creation of innovative processing technologies expected to be major catalysts for growth. Manufacturers are enhancing production capabilities, optimizing supply chains, and ramping up brand marketing to maintain a competitive edge.

In 2022, Roquette, a major player in plant-based ingredient manufacturing, acquired Barentz. This strategic move boosted Roquette's distribution network and solidified its position in the chickpea protein market.

Ingredion launched its VITESSENCE Pulse chickpea protein concentrate in 2021, catering to the rising demand for plant-based meat alternatives and providing food manufacturers with an innovative ingredient solution.

Batory Foods, a well-known supplier of food ingredients in North America, acquired Nutriati in 2021, a company specializing in premium chickpea proteins. This acquisition strengthened Batory Foods' chickpea protein portfolio and expanded their product offerings in the market.

Leading Companies

ADM

Cargill Inc

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

Kerry Group

SunOpta Inc.

Bunge

Farbest Brands

The Scoular Company

Shandong Wonderful Biotech Co Ltd

Wilmar International Ltd

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc.

Gemef Industries

Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd

Others

Key Segments of the product Report

By Product Type:

As per Product Type, the industry has been categorized into Isolate, Concentrate, Textured and Hydrolyzed.

By Nature:

As per Nature, the industry has been categorized into Organic and Conventional.

By End Use:

As per End Use, the industry has been categorized into Food & Beverage Processing, Sports Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, Pharmaceutical Products, Personal Care Products and Animal Nutrition.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe Eastern Europe, Balkans & Baltic, Russia & Belarus, Central Asia, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

German Translation

Der globale Markt für Kichererbsenproteine ​​hat in den letzten Jahren ein deutliches Wachstum erlebt, was die steigende Vorliebe der Verbraucher für pflanzliche Ernährung widerspiegelt. Im Jahr 2019 wurde der Markt auf 109,9 Millionen USD geschätzt, wobei die weltweite Nachfrage von 2019 bis 2023 eine durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 8,0 % erreichte, was die Branche im Jahr 2024 auf 166,8 Millionen USD treiben würde. Prognosen für den Zeitraum 2024–2034 prognostizieren eine noch steilere Wachstumskurve mit einer erwarteten CAGR von 10,8 %, was zu einer Marktgröße von 465,2 Millionen USD bis Ende 2034 führen wird.

Diese bemerkenswerte Expansion ist auf ein weltweit gestiegenes Bewusstsein für Gesundheit, Wellness und nachhaltige Nahrungsmittelquellen zurückzuführen. Kichererbsenprotein hat sich als hervorragende Wahl für Verbraucher herausgestellt, die nach nahrhaften, umweltfreundlichen Alternativen zu tierischen Proteinen suchen. Seine Integration in die globale Küche, insbesondere in die des indischen Subkontinents, hat die Nachfrage angekurbelt. Darüber hinaus wird der Markt durch Innovationen bei Produktanwendungen unterstützt, wie z. B. texturierte Proteinzusätze, hydrolysierte Formulierungen für Fleischersatz und Hochleistungs-Sporternährungsisolate.

Die wichtigsten Erkenntnisse

Steigende Verbrauchernachfrage : Gesundheits- und umweltbewusste Verbraucher bevorzugen zunehmend pflanzliches Eiweiß.

: Gesundheits- und umweltbewusste Verbraucher bevorzugen zunehmend pflanzliches Eiweiß. Wachstumsbeschleunigung : Voraussichtliche durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 10,8 % von 2024 bis 2034, Erreichen von 465,2 Millionen USD.

: Voraussichtliche durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 10,8 % von 2024 bis 2034, Erreichen von 465,2 Millionen USD. Vielfältige Anwendungen : Ausweitung auf Sporternährung, Fleischalternativen und Lebensmittelverarbeitungszusätze.



Wichtige Highlights der Branche

Steigende Nachfrage nach Sporternährung:

Die globale Sporternährungsbranche verzeichnet eine steigende Nachfrage nach pflanzlichen Proteinen, darunter Kichererbsenprotein. Mit einer wachsenden Zahl von Fitnessbegeisterten und Sportlern gewinnt Kichererbsenprotein als Alternative zu Milchprodukten und synthetischen Proteinpulvern an Beliebtheit. Es wird wegen seines hohen Proteingehalts, seiner leichten Verdaulichkeit und seiner vorteilhaften Eigenschaften geschätzt und ist daher eine bevorzugte Wahl für Sporternährungsmarken, die gesundheitsbewusste Verbraucher ansprechen.

Die globale Sporternährungsbranche verzeichnet eine steigende Nachfrage nach pflanzlichen Proteinen, darunter Kichererbsenprotein. Mit einer wachsenden Zahl von Fitnessbegeisterten und Sportlern gewinnt Kichererbsenprotein als Alternative zu Milchprodukten und synthetischen Proteinpulvern an Beliebtheit. Es wird wegen seines hohen Proteingehalts, seiner leichten Verdaulichkeit und seiner vorteilhaften Eigenschaften geschätzt und ist daher eine bevorzugte Wahl für Sporternährungsmarken, die gesundheitsbewusste Verbraucher ansprechen. Aufkommen spezieller Kichererbsenproteinzutaten:

Die Branche erlebt die Entwicklung spezieller und hochwertiger Kichererbsenproteinzutaten, darunter hochreine Isolate. Die Hersteller konzentrieren sich auf die Entwicklung maßgeschneiderter Rezepturen für spezielle Ernährungsbedürfnisse. Dieser Trend spiegelt die Reaktion der Branche auf die sich entwickelnden Anforderungen der Verbraucher auf dem wettbewerbsintensiven Markt für pflanzliche Proteine ​​wider.

Die Branche erlebt die Entwicklung spezieller und hochwertiger Kichererbsenproteinzutaten, darunter hochreine Isolate. Die Hersteller konzentrieren sich auf die Entwicklung maßgeschneiderter Rezepturen für spezielle Ernährungsbedürfnisse. Dieser Trend spiegelt die Reaktion der Branche auf die sich entwickelnden Anforderungen der Verbraucher auf dem wettbewerbsintensiven Markt für pflanzliche Proteine ​​wider. Expansion in Nutraceutika und Körperpflege:

Die Anwendungsgebiete von Kichererbsenprotein erweitern sich über Lebensmittel und Getränke hinaus. Es wird zunehmend in Nutraceutika, Pharmazeutika und Körperpflegeprodukte wie Medikamente und Cremes eingearbeitet. Die Branche investiert in Forschung und Entwicklung, um die technologischen Standards zu verbessern und die Funktionalität von Kichererbsenprotein zu erweitern.



Wachstumstreiber

Gesundheits- und Nachhaltigkeitstrends : Das zunehmende Bewusstsein für die Umweltauswirkungen tierischer Proteine ​​hat die Nachfrage nach Kichererbsenprotein angekurbelt. Kulturelle Integration : Die Bedeutung von Kichererbsen in der traditionellen Küche bietet eine natürliche Brücke für verstärkte Anwendungen zur Proteinextraktion. Technologische Innovationen : Fortschrittliche Verarbeitungstechniken haben die Produktqualität, Skalierbarkeit und Vielseitigkeit verbessert und so zu einer breiteren Akzeptanz beigetragen.



Länderspezifische Einblicke

Wachstum bei Kichererbsenproduktion und -konsum führt Indien zur Marktführerschaft

Indiens Dominanz in der Kichererbsenindustrie ist auf seine Position als größter Kichererbsenproduzent und -konsument weltweit zurückzuführen. Seit Jahrhunderten sind Kichererbsen ein fester Bestandteil der indischen Küche und kurbeln die Nachfrage nach verschiedenen Kichererbsenprodukten, einschließlich Proteinzutaten, an. Darüber hinaus tragen Indiens wachsende gesundheitsbewusste Bevölkerung und die Vorliebe für pflanzliche Ernährung zur steigenden Nachfrage nach Kichererbsenprotein in Lebensmitteln und Getränken bei.

Pflanzliche und nachhaltige Trends treiben die Nachfrage nach Kichererbsenprotein in den USA an

Die zunehmende Hinwendung der Verbraucher zu pflanzlichen Lebensmitteln und Getränken hat die Bedeutung von Kichererbsenprotein auf dem US-Markt gefestigt. Gesundheits- und umweltbewusste Verbraucher suchen nach Clean-Label-Proteinquellen, die einen hohen Nährwert bieten und mit ihren Nachhaltigkeitszielen übereinstimmen.

Funktionelle Lebensmittel und Gesundheitstrends fördern die Verwendung von Kichererbsenprotein in China

Chinas wachsende Mittelschicht mit ihrer steigenden Nachfrage nach hochwertigen funktionellen Lebensmitteln trägt zur steigenden Beliebtheit von Kichererbsenprotein bei. Chinesische Verbraucher werden gesundheitsbewusster und suchen nach Alternativen zu traditionellen Proteinquellen, was zu einer wachsenden Vorliebe für pflanzliche Proteine ​​wie Kichererbsen geführt hat.

Wettbewerbsumfeld

Der globale Markt für Kichererbsenproteine ​​wird in den kommenden Jahren aufgrund der steigenden Nachfrage nach pflanzlichen Proteinen deutlich wachsen. Wichtige Marktteilnehmer akquirieren aktiv neue Unternehmen, um ihre Kundenbasis zu erweitern und ihre Marktpräsenz zu stärken.

Um der zunehmenden Vorliebe der Verbraucher für sauberere, nachhaltigere Lebensmitteloptionen gerecht zu werden, investieren führende Unternehmen massiv in die Entwicklung von mit Kichererbsenprotein angereicherten Produkten. Die Zukunft der Branche sieht vielversprechend aus, wobei strategische Partnerschaften, geografische Expansion und die Entwicklung innovativer Verarbeitungstechnologien voraussichtlich wichtige Wachstumskatalysatoren sein werden. Die Hersteller steigern ihre Produktionskapazitäten, optimieren Lieferketten und verstärken das Markenmarketing, um ihren Wettbewerbsvorteil aufrechtzuerhalten.

Im Jahr 2022 übernahm Roquette, ein wichtiger Akteur in der Herstellung pflanzlicher Zutaten, Barentz. Dieser strategische Schritt stärkte das Vertriebsnetz von Roquette und festigte seine Position auf dem Markt für Kichererbsenprotein.

Um der steigenden Nachfrage nach pflanzlichen Fleischalternativen gerecht zu werden und Lebensmittelherstellern eine innovative Zutatenlösung zu bieten, brachte Ingredion im Jahr 2021 sein Kichererbsenproteinkonzentrat VITESSENCE Pulse auf den Markt.

Batory Foods, ein bekannter Lieferant von Lebensmittelzutaten in Nordamerika, hat 2021 Nutriati übernommen, ein auf hochwertige Kichererbsenproteine ​​spezialisiertes Unternehmen. Diese Übernahme stärkte das Kichererbsenproteinportfolio von Batory Foods und erweiterte sein Produktangebot auf dem Markt.

Führende Unternehmen

ADM

Cargill Inc

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

Kerry-Gruppe

SunOpta Inc.

Parlament

Farbest Marken

Die Scoular Company

Shandong Wonderful Biotech Co Ltd

Wilmar International Ltd

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc.

Gemef Industries

Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd

Sonstiges

Wichtige Segmente des Produktberichts

Nach Produkttyp:

Nach Produkttyp wurde die Branche in Isolat, Konzentrat, Texturiert und Hydrolysiert kategorisiert.

Von Natur aus:

Gemäß Nature wurde die Branche in biologisch und konventionell unterteilt.

Nach Endverwendung:

Entsprechend der Endnutzung wurde die Branche in Lebensmittel- und Getränkeverarbeitung, Sporternährung, Säuglingsernährung, Pharmazeutische Produkte, Körperpflegeprodukte und Tierernährung kategorisiert.

Nach Region:

Branchenanalysen wurden in Schlüsselländern in Nordamerika, Lateinamerika, Westeuropa, Osteuropa, dem Balkan und Baltikum, Russland und Weißrussland, Zentralasien, Ostasien, Südasien und Pazifik sowie dem Nahen Osten und Afrika durchgeführt.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

