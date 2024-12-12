Protein Glue Market Set to Reach $4.53B by 2034, Driven by Eco-Friendly Adhesive Demand

Rockville Pike, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global protein glue market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 2,411.5 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2034.

The global protein adhesive market continues to grow because more and more diverse applications emerge in the woodworking, packaging, and bookbinding industries among others. They have high demand due to their bio-friendly nature along with its renewable sources. Primarily, these were made by animal collagen proteins; even casein sourced from milk, and it includes such plant proteins as soy.



Click to Request a Sample of this Report for Additional Market Insights

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10480

Increasing environmental concerns and strict regulations against synthetic adhesives are driving the market further. Manufacturers are compelled to choose more environmentally friendly alternatives. Increased awareness about the benefits of protein-based adhesives, including biodegradability, non-toxicity, and strong bonding capabilities, has led to increased adoption in industrial and consumer applications. Construction is still one of the major industries to expand, mainly due to the increasing use of protein adhesives in plywood and furniture assembling production. In addition to this, the development of e-commerce has made the packaging industry increasingly utilize protein adhesives.









Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global protein glue market is projected to grow at 6.5% CAGR and reach US$ 4,526.7 million by 2034

CAGR and reach by The market created an opportunity of US$ 2,115.2 million between 2024 to 2034

between 2024 to 2034 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 24.3% in 2034

in 2034 Predominating market players include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Cattie Adhesives & Franklin International

Lamination by application is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 638.2 million between 2024 and 2034

creating an absolute $ opportunity of between 2024 and 2034 Plant-based Protein Glues of protein glue under the Product Type is expected to reach around US$ 1,039.4 million by 2024

“Growing preference for natural and renewable materials enhances the adoption of protein glue over synthetic alternatives” reports a Fact.MR analyst.

Development by Market Players in the Protein Glue Market

Franklin International: In Sep 2022, Franklin International introduced a new innovative product to the market called the Laminating 50 which is an adhesive copolymer of vinyl acetate promoting light weight high pressure lamination to wood based boards with particle or fiber boards. This product is aimed at improving the laminated surfaces in furniture manufacture and construction processes

In Sep 2022, Franklin International introduced a new innovative product to the market called the Laminating 50 which is an adhesive copolymer of vinyl acetate promoting light weight high pressure lamination to wood based boards with particle or fiber boards. This product is aimed at improving the laminated surfaces in furniture manufacture and construction processes Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Nov 2023, Henkel has introduced two new bio-based wood adhesives, namely Loctite HB S ECO and CR 821 ECO, which are the first of their kind in the market. In contrast to conventional adhesives that rely on fossil feedstock, these adhesives reduce CO2 emissions by more than 60% emphasizing the commitment of Henkel for sustainability in adhesive technology.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global protein glue market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

Key Market Players Driving the Protein Glue Market

The key businesses in the Protein Glue Industry include Ace Adhesives; Adamant Adhesives; Australian Bio Adhesives; Beijing Shuanghe Adhesives Co.; Bollore Inc.; Cattie Adhesives; Chemence; Cornerstone Adhesives; EcoPhene; Foshan Shunde Protein Adhesive Factory; Franklin International; Gutenberg-Richter GmbH; Other Prominent Players.

The study reveals essential insights based on Product Type (Animal-based Protein Glues[Collagen-based adhesives, Hide glue, Fish glue, Casein adhesives], Plant-based Protein Glues[Soy-based adhesives, Other vegetable protein adhesives]), Application (Bonding, Lamination, Surface Finishing, Sizing, Coating) & Grade (Industrial Grade, Technical Grade, Food Grade) Form (Liquid, Powder, Granular) End-Use Industry (Woodworking, Packaging, Building & Construction, Bookbinding, Others) &Distribution Channel (Direct Sales[Manufacturer to industrial users, Bulk supply contracts], Indirect Sales[Distributors, Retailers, Online channels]) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

Protein Glue Industry News & Sales Trends

Beijing Shuanghe Adhesives Co.: In December 2023, Beijing Shuanghe revealed a partnership with regional universities to develop new protein-based adhesives that comply with international environmental standards. This collaboration aims to foster innovation and strengthen the company’s research capabilities in sustainable adhesive technologies.

Ace Adhesives: In May 2022, Ace Adhesives expanded its distribution network across North America to increase the availability of its protein-based adhesives in key markets, including construction and automotive sectors.

Get a Custom Analysis for Targeted Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10480

Fact. MR’s Domain Knowledge in the Sports Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned sports team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over a thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analyzed the sports domain across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Discover Additional Market Insights from Fact.MR Research

The global hydrolyzed collagen market is currently valued at $1.09 billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8%, reaching $2.34 billion by 2032.

The global casein and caseinate market is projected to generate $3.4 billion in revenue by 2024. Sales of caseins and caseinates are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8%, reaching $5.44 billion by 2034.

The global edible food paints market was valued at $815.5 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $1.26 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2032. Currently, the top three countries dominate the global edible food paints market, holding a combined share of 27.6%.

The global food grade biofilms market, valued at $163.5 million in 2023, is projected to reach $318.69 million by 2033, growing at a 6.9% CAGR. Driven by the demand for sustainable packaging, eco-friendly solutions, and growing R&D investments, the market is set for significant expansion in the coming years.

The global edible perfume sprays market, valued at $321.6 million in 2023, is expected to reach $757.5 million by 2034, growing at an 8.1% CAGR. Used in culinary and mixology applications, edible perfumes combine food-grade essential oils and natural flavors to enhance the taste and aroma of food, drinks, and sweets.

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.