Explore, Shop, and Dream at the Washington, D.C. Auto Show

Washington, D.C., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Washington, D.C. Auto Show will transform the Walter E. Washington Convention Center into a one-stop shopping destination for car buyers from January 31 to February 9. Bringing together top automotive brands under one roof, the show offers a unique opportunity for attendees to explore and compare the latest models, technologies, and features in a single location. From family favorite SUVs to eco-friendly hybrids and sleek sedans, the event makes the car-shopping process efficient, comprehensive, and enjoyable.

Featuring brands such as Toyota, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ford, Volkswagen, Kia, Honda, Acura, Chevy, Buick, GMC, Hyundai, Polestar, Volvo, and Subaru, the show provides a comprehensive lineup that eliminates the need to visit multiple dealerships. Visitors can explore a wide range of vehicles, examine them up close and learn about cutting-edge features like advanced safety systems, electric powertrains, and innovative designs. This year’s outdoor Ride and Drive experience takes the evaluation process a step further for Volvo and Kia, allowing attendees to test select vehicles in real-world conditions, providing an invaluable hands-on understanding of performance and comfort.

Expert representatives from each automaker will be on-site to answer questions, offer insights, and guide attendees through available financing options. For serious buyers, this direct access to knowledgeable professionals in a relaxed atmosphere ensures informed decision-making without the pressure of a traditional sales environment. The show also caters to those still in the early stages of their search, offering inspiration and information to help narrow down choices.

Along with its practical benefits, the show provides a visual feast for automotive enthusiasts. Exotic vehicles from high-end brands like Lamborghini and Ferrari will be displayed alongside custom builds from DC Car Scene and within the Art of Motion exhibit hosted by Automotive Rhythms. For those who appreciate the history, the classic car display will feature vintage models that highlight the evolution of engineering and design across decades.

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show makes car shopping a family-friendly experience, with interactive exhibits and activities that engage younger attendees, giving parents the liberty to explore the showroom floor. From racing simulators to creative play areas, these attractions provide entertainment breaks for children while parents make informed decisions without the worry of rushing through the process.

The 2025 Show is more than an exhibition, it’s an essential stop for anyone considering a new vehicle. Tickets are now available at WashingtonAutoShow.com. Event hours vary by day, with detailed information provided online to help attendees plan their visit.

Show dates and times: Friday, January 31, 12:00 noon – 9:00 pm; Saturday, February 1, 10:00 am – 9:00 pm; Sunday, February 2, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm; Monday, February 3 through Thursday, February 6, 12:00 noon – 8:00 pm; Friday, February 7, 12:00 – 9:00 pm; Saturday, February 8, 10:00 am – 9:00 pm; Sunday, February 9, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm.

About The Washington, D.C. Auto Show

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is held each January at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and is the largest annual indoor public event in the District of Columbia. For more than 80 years, the auto show has modified their programming to accommodate the latest advances and trends in car technology. With the rise in connectivity and autonomous capabilities, the 2025 Auto Show will highlight mobility advancements in all forms of transportation through its brand-new DC eDrives experience. Browse the extensive displays of battery-powered vehicles, sustainable buses, and new forms of all-electric mobility, along with the classic fan favorites like the exotic and luxury car displays. The 2025 Washington, D.C. Auto Show will be open to the public for 10 consecutive days, from January 31 through February 9, 2025.

