Cabo Platinum Announces Winners of Best Secret Beaches 2025 in Cabo San Lucas

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabo Platinum , offering premier luxury villas in Cabo San Lucas, is excited to announce the winners of its highly anticipated Best Secret Beaches in Cabo San Lucas for 2025. This year's selections highlight hidden gems that offer serenity and natural beauty, perfect for travelers seeking a tranquil escape from the busy tourist spots.

Cabo San Lucas is well-known for its stunning coastal scenery and vibrant atmosphere, but its serene enclaves lie secret beaches that provide an unmatched experience for discerning guests. Cabo Platinum has discovered several exquisite locations this year, each offering unique charm and breathtaking views.

In addition to these hidden treasures, Cabo Platinum offers unrivaled excursions. Whether it's a trip to a secret beach with a gourmet lunch or a sunset swim accompanied by dishes from a five-star chef, each experience is designed to indulge the senses and create unforgettable memories. Experience the beauty of Cabo San Lucas like never before with a Cabo Platinum villa and luxury stay.

The Winners of the Best Secret Beaches 2025 are:

1. Playa del Amor - Often referred to as the "Lover's Beach," this secluded cove can only be accessed by water taxi. Its picturesque surroundings and crystal-clear waters make it a romantic getaway for couples.

2. La Playa Grande - Nestled behind the towering cliffs, La Playa Grande boasts gold-hued sands and clear blue waves. It's a perfect spot for a day of relaxation, away from the crowds.

3. Playa Palmilla - Known for its calm waters, Playa Palmilla is ideal for swimming and snorkeling. Locals love this hidden gem and offers a peaceful ambiance for sunbathers and families alike.

4. Playa Solmar - Just a short walk from the hustle and bustle of the marina, Playa Solmar is an untouched stretch of beach that offers stunning sunsets. A fantastic spot to unwind after a day of exploration.

5. Las Viudas Beach - Tucked away in a more remote part of Cabo, Las Viudas offers dramatic rock formations and an almost untouched environment, perfect for nature lovers exploring the coastline.

Cabo Platinum provides access to these hidden beaches and an exclusive collection of luxury villas that serve as the ideal home base for your Cabo San Lucas adventure. Each villa is thoughtfully designed to provide guests with privacy, comfort, and the beauty of the local landscape.

Each beach has unique charm, from stunning landscapes to various activities and amenities. Whether you’re looking to snorkel, sunbathe, or simply relax in a beautiful setting, these beaches provide the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable experience.

