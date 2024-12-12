Lightship Foundation and JobsOhio Deepen Collaboration to Propel Innovation and Entrepreneurship Across Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightship Foundation and JobsOhio announce their continued collaboration to champion innovation, entrepreneurship and economic growth across Ohio. This partnership builds on a shared vision to support diverse founders and small business owners, drive leading-edge ideas and position Ohio as a hub for entrepreneurial excellence.

Through this ongoing partnership, Lightship Foundation and JobsOhio plan to continue enhancing access to critical resources, funding, and mentorship for innovators and entrepreneurs across the state, focusing on fostering meaningful opportunities for growth in the startup ecosystem.

“Ohio has long been home to some of the brightest minds and most transformative ideas, and together with JobsOhio, we’re giving our innovators the opportunity to thrive,” said Candice Matthews Brackeen, Founder and CEO of Lightship Foundation. “This partnership reflects our commitment to creating an equitable entrepreneurial landscape and driving economic growth across all corners of Ohio.”

As part of this collaboration, Lightship Foundation and JobsOhio will:

Support Diverse Entrepreneurs: Provide curated programming, funding opportunities, and mentorship to diverse founders.

Bolster Innovation Across Industries: Focus on key growth sectors, including technology, advanced manufacturing, and sustainability, to ensure Ohio remains at the forefront of innovation.

Create New Opportunities Statewide: Launch regional initiatives to support startups in urban, suburban, and rural communities, fostering economic impact at both local and state levels.

The organizations will continue offering the Lightship Bootcamp program, a series of three-day training sessions with structured educational content and numerous networking opportunities to participating founders. In 2025, the program will travel to each of Ohio’s seven regions and receive additional support from JobsOhio’s regional network partner teams.

2025 Bootcamp Schedule

Dayton, OH: January 27 - 29

Athens, OH: February 3 - 5

Columbus, OH: May 27 - 29

Cincinnati, OH: June 2 - 4

Cleveland, OH: October 14 - 16

Youngstown, OH: October 20 - 22

Ohio Showcase, held in Columbus: May 29

“The education and empowerment that the Lightship Foundation provides Ohio-based founders through its Bootcamp program is creating a strong foundation of skilled, rising entrepreneurs,” said JobsOhio President and CEO of JobsOhio J.P. Nauseef. “JobsOhio’s partnership with the Lightship Foundation is grounded by a shared commitment to ensuring Ohio’s founders and small business owners know how to access available resources, create connections, and invest in their growing companies.”

The partnership between Lightship Foundation and JobsOhio underscores a shared commitment to supporting Ohio’s innovators and ensuring that the state remains a destination for talent, investment, and economic progress.

About Lightship Foundation

Lightship Foundation is an impact-driven organization serving remarkable entrepreneurs & ecosystems across the nation. We leverage specialized programming & events, corporate partnerships and capital investments to drive growth within the innovation economy. Lightship provides founders the resources and direction their businesses need to scale.

About Jobs Ohio

JobsOhio is a private nonprofit economic development corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention and expansion. The organization also works to seed talent production in its targeted industries and to attract talent to Ohio through Find Your Ohio. JobsOhio works with seven regional partners across Ohio: Dayton Development Coalition, Lake to River, Ohio Southeast, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership and Team NEO. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com. Follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Attachment