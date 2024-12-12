GIGATONS Group Launches GIGATECH that Brings Blockchain, AI, and Tokenization Together for a Sustainable Future

Abu Dhabi, UAE, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The GIGATONS Group is thrilled to introduce GIGATECH, its groundbreaking technology division dedicated to leveraging web3 innovations to address sustainability challenges by accelerating the measurement and reduction of gigatons of carbon emissions as swiftly as possible.

GIGATECH harnesses the power of smart connected technology to drive automation, efficiency, and the speed and scale required to unlock lucrative and impactful opportunities in the clean energy transition.

As the world moves toward a sustainable future, GIGATECH is positioned at the forefront, leveraging an advanced technology stack to unlock opportunities across industries. By harnessing the programmability of tokenization, the immutability of blockchain, and the power of AI, GIGATECH is driving transformative value flows and empowering businesses to excel in the economies of tomorrow.

Through the GIGATONS Group companies, GIGATECH is working on supporting a multi-billion-dollar pipeline of opportunities that have the potential to deliver significant impact. Globally headquartered in Abu Dhabi Global Markets ‘The Capital of Capital’ and launching alongside Abu Dhabi Finance Week and Bitcoin MENA the group are working with the UAE Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure (MOEI), the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), and are announcing a host of major partnerships.

GIGATECH’s core value is delivered through the GIGA Protocol, a suite of highly composable smart connected products that reimagines the way value and information are transferred. At the heart of this value chain is a pervasive layer of transparency and trust realised across four pillars of smart connected: Capital, Assets, Carbon, & Data. This transformative application suite forms a cohesive framework for addressing the most pressing challenges of our time and opens the doors to a multi-trillion-dollar market of transition era opportunities.

Unlocking Opportunity through Innovation

Tokenization: By digitizing assets and carbon credits, GIGATECH enables programmability across capital, real world assets, carbon impact, and AI native data. This provides a host benefits including: smart contract automation, disintermediation, fractional ownership, and democratized access to value creation, making it easier to fund and scale sustainable projects.

The Future of Smart Connectivity



GIGATECH envisions a future where “smart” meets “connected” in transformative ways. By integrating AI (“smart”) with blockchain technology (“connected”), the company is removing many of the existing frictions in global systems. However, in pursuit of a smart connected future it is equally imperative to ensure these cutting-edge digital infrastructures are carbon net zero themselves.

The POC project will be one of the first use cases for the GIGA Protocol and sews the seeds of ambition to substantially scale green blockchain mining and green data centre projects globally in 2025.



“Unlocking the vast potential of the transition era requires us to go beyond mere ambition; it demands a paradigm shift,” said Heston Harper, CEO of GIGATECH. “We must break free from the old, linear approaches that confine tomorrow to yesterday’s thinking. The climate-aligned economy isn’t just a future possibility—it IS the future. To build it, transparency and trust are non-negotiable. The GIGA Protocol is engineered to deliver these principles immutably, empowered by automated intelligence, to the areas that matter most. The global economy is undergoing a profound transformation, driven by policies and market forces that is sparking innovation across industries and supply chains. As stakeholders seize the opportunities of the transition era, the pace of change will only accelerate, at camp GIGATECH we are obsessively focussed at helping to unlock that collective action at an unprecedented scale.”

About GIGATECH

GIGATECH is the technology division of the GIGATONS Group, dedicated to advancing the transition era with innovative solutions. By leveraging tokenization, RWAs, high quality carbon credits, blockchain, AI, and digital twins, GIGATECH creates scalable systems to address global challenges with precision.



See more at www.gigatons.com



