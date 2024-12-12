Free Wi-Fi Pilot Project Launches in Two Ottawa Community Housing Buildings

OTTAWA, Ontario, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa Community Housing (OCH) is excited to announce that a free community Wi-Fi pilot has officially launched at two of its buildings in Vanier. Known as CommuniFi, the project is managed by National Capital FreeNet (NCF) in partnership with OCH, Hiboo Networks and with funding and technical support from CIRA (Canadian Internet Registration Authority).

The CommuniFi project helps bridge the digital divide for tenants at 251 and 255 Donald Street by providing free Wi-Fi in the common areas of the buildings. For many low-income households, the high cost of home internet and cellphone data creates barriers to accessing essential resources like education, employment opportunities, health services and connection to friends and family. This initiative is designed to alleviate some of the financial pressures associated to network connection and empower tenants to better navigate the digital world.

The introduction of free Wi-Fi transforms the common areas of the buildings into a hub for learning, support and social engagement. It creates opportunities to host essential onsite support programs, social activities and community events. Community partners can also leverage the free Wi-Fi to deliver events, programs and workshops, providing tenants with access to a variety of resources and opportunities within their buildings.

Recognizing that digital access also requires digital skills, NCF’s award-winning HelpDesk will host tailored workshops and information sessions to assist tenants in using the free Wi-Fi network. The workshops aim to equip tenants with the knowledge to fully benefit from the opportunities that the connectivity provides.

OCH is proud to play a key role in expanding digital access beyond these buildings. By hosting the necessary infrastructure, OCH is enabling NCF to extend the pilot project to at least 10 other community organizations in the coming year, strengthening digital inclusion and building more connected communities.

“The CommuniFi project is a step toward greater digital inclusion and a great example of how collaboration can create meaningful change for tenants and communities. Thanks to our partners at CIRA, NCF, and Hiboo Networks, this initiative will help tenants build stronger connections and open doors to education, jobs, and vital services.”

— Stéphane Giguère, CEO, Ottawa Community Housing

“We’ve gotten to know some of the tenants over the past year and they’ve told us about the challenges they face in getting connected, including high internet and cell phone bills. We want tenants and their guests to know there’s always free Wi-Fi nearby if you need it, whether you want help filling out your taxes or to watch movies in the lounge with your neighbours. And if folks have questions about how to do something online, our HelpDesk will be standing by to help.”

— Shelley Robinson, Executive Director, National Capital FreeNet

“CIRA’s partnership with CommuniFi brings local organizations and talented people together to offer solutions for urban communities suffering from a lack of connectivity due to high internet costs. This project funded through our Net Good Grants program is a shining example of the commitment CIRA has to ensure as many Canadians as possible can access the internet safely and thrive online. We look forward to the continued expansion of this initiative that brings vital opportunities to so many people in Ottawa.”

— Charles Noir, Vice-president, Community Investment, Policy and Advocacy, CIRA

About Ottawa Community Housing

Ottawa Community Housing offers approximately 15,000 homes to about 33,000 tenants, including seniors, families, individuals, and people with disabilities. These homes are located in various communities throughout the City of Ottawa and house a diverse population with different languages, cultures, and ethnicities. OCH is Ottawa’s primary community housing provider, managing two-thirds of the city’s housing portfolio and ranking as the second largest in Ontario. It operates at an arm's length of the City of Ottawa. In 2024, OCH earned recognition for the seventh consecutive year as one of the National Capital Region’s Top Employers.

About National Capital FreeNet

National Capital FreeNet (NCF) is Ottawa’s local not-for-profit alternative to commercial internet providers. As part of its commitment to advancing digital equity, NCF believes that everyone has a right to affordable, high-quality internet that they can understand how to use, while feeling safe online. NCF has been connecting people to the internet for more than 30 years and continues to find ways to offer affordable internet access while supporting digital skills and safety.

About CIRA

CIRA is the national not-for-profit best known for managing the .CA domain on behalf of all Canadians. As a leader in Canada’s internet ecosystem, CIRA offers a wide range of products, programs and services designed to make the internet a secure and accessible space for all. CIRA represents Canada on both national and international stages to support its goal of building a trusted internet for Canadians by helping shape the future of the internet.

About Net Good by CIRA and CIRA Grants

Net Good by CIRA supports communities, projects and policies that make the internet better for all Canadians. CIRA proudly funds Net Good by CIRA from the revenue CIRA generates through .CA domains and cybersecurity services. CIRA Grants is one of CIRA’s most valuable contributions to Net Good, with nearly $12 million invested in hundreds of community-led internets across Canada that address infrastructure, online safety and policy engagement needs.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2afc5987-7f0a-4d68-8148-0674d3e0ef43