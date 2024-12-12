Regarding the investments of UAB “Valstybės investicinis kapitalas” into UAB EPSO-G Invest

UAB “Valstybės investicinis kapitalas” informs that by the decision of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania as the sole shareholder of the company on 11 December 2024, approval was granted for the decision of the board of the company of 9 December 2024, regarding an investment of up to EUR 71,050,000 in UAB EPSO-G Invest (code 306949519), i.e., the conclusion of a shareholders’ agreement with UAB EPSO-G (code 302826889) concerning the acquisition of UAB EPSO-G Invest shares worth EUR 18,375,000 and an additional commitment to invest up to EUR 52,675,000 in UAB EPSO-G Invest capital or by other means, as well as the conclusion of a share subscription agreement for UAB EPSO-G Invest shares under conditions specified in the decision of the board.

For more information: info@vika.lt