Greystone Provides $21 Million Bridge Loan for New Townhome Community in Utah

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $21,000,000 bridge loan for a multifamily property in West Valley City, Utah. The financing was originated by Lorie Hanson, Managing Director at Greystone, on behalf of Rich Day Group (RDG).

Recently constructed and located just outside of Salt Lake City, Erin Hills Estates is a 61-unit luxury townhome-style rental community. The pet-friendly property’s amenities include a park and future pickle ball courts, with meticulous landscaping and sweeping views of the Wasatch Front.

“It was a pleasure to help our client really bring Erin Hills to completion for lease-up and stabilization with this bridge loan,” said Ms. Hanson. “We are dedicated to delivering outstanding results for our clients, providing seamless and swift solutions with excellence every time.”

“The success of Erin Hills is a direct result of Greystone’s participation and guidance on this transaction,” said Rich Day of RDG.

